Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, July 4

The late Sandra Callaghan

The death has occurred of Sandra Callaghan, 22 Oak Lawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Longford Town. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachel and Lauryn, son Aaron, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Alma's house, 22 Oak Lawns, Paulstown, from 7pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday and from 3pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at Christ the King Cathedral, Mullingar, for funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday followed by burial afterwards in Turin Cemetery.

The late Peg Costelloe

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Costelloe (née Dowling)

Green Street, Callan, Kilkenny peacefully in the presence of her daughter Michelle at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin on Monday 2nd July 2018. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Michelle, husband Olaf, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 5pm. Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in Danesfort Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Ellen Delaney

The death has occurred of Ellen Delaney (née Daly)

Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael. Ellen will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret, Anne and Helen, sister Mary (America), grandchildren Michael, Gerry, Annemarie, Patrick, Jimmy, Joseph and Daisy, great-grandchildren Michael, Trislan, Bethany Paige, Connor, Harry and Grace, son-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Home from 10am on Wednesday morning. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the Crosshill Cemetery.

The late Susan O'Neill

The death has occurred of Susan O'Neill, (née Phelan)

Smithlands Court and late of St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Monday July 2nd 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her beloved family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Nancy Skehan

The death has taken place of Anne (Nancy) Skehan (nee Cahill), 18 Newtown Tce., Thomastown and formerly of Inistioge peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Pat, John and Dermot, daughter Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Gretta and Bridgie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her Son John's residence 19 Maudlin Court, Thomastown from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigal prayers at 8pm. Leaving from Maudlin Court to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. House is private on Thursday morning please.