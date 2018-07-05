Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, July 5

The late Susan O'Neill

The death has occurred of Susan O'Neill, (nee Phelan), (Smithlands Court and late of, St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny) on Monday, July 2nd 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her beloved family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5pm on Wednesday (July 4th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery (via Stephen St.)

The late Deborah Phelan

The death has occurred of Deborah Phelan, (nee Phelan), 60 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Coppercross, Coalbrook, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary) 3rd July 2018, unexpectedly, at her home, Deborah, sadly missed by her loving partner Tom, her darling sons Shane and Dylan, mother Maud, brothers Anthony, Darren, Simon, James and Mark, sisters Sandra, Jenny and Tara, parents-in-law Tommy and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (5th July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Friday please.