Kilkenny deaths for Friday, July 6

The late Mrs Gertie Dixon

The death has occurred of Gertie (Margaret) Dixon (nee O’Donoghue) (Lower Patrick Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Edenderry, Co. Offaly) 4th July 2018, in the loving care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Gertie (Margaret), aged 97 years, predeceased by her husband Paddy (Padraic) and her daughter Miriam. Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Padraic, Gregory, Thomas, Catherine, David, John, Brendan, Vincent and AnnMarie, her son-in-law Nils, daughters-in-law Anne, Maire, Jacqueline, Margot, Sheila, Ainlay and Aleda, sisters-in-law Anne and Kathleen, her 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (10th July) at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery.

The late Larry Synnott

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Synnott, Kentish Town, London, England and late of Kilbride, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny on 26th June 2018. Laurence (Larry) loving son of the late Stasia and Paddy. Deeply regretted by family brothers Jim and Eddie, sister Stella, nieces , nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm on Saturday, 07th July, with removal at 7pm to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for 7.30pm Mass. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Sunday, 08th July, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.