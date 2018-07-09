KILKENNY - Retired Garda Mick Howe among those who died over the weekend

The late Gda Mick Howe (retired)

The death has occurred of retired member of the gardai, Mick Howe, Shellumsrath, Callan Road, Kilkenny. He passed away on Sunday in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. He was a very well liked and distinguished garda who was known by everyone in the city and was respected by all.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Teresa and is survived by his children, Liam, Paul, Anne, Derek, Michelle, Gráinne and Gemma; brother Jim, sister Bridge, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (July 11) from 5 o'c., with Rosary at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'c. in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Frank Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Frank Fitzpatrick (1 Tommy Martin Place, Kilkenny) 8th July 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Frank, beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Margaret, Helen, Mary, Pat, Lisa, Frances, John, James and Leanne, sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Gretta and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th July) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Michael (Mickey) Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Geoghegan, 21 Lacken Drive, Kilkenny on 8th July 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael (Mickey), beloved husband of Margaret, sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers John, Joe and Jimmy, sisters Kitty and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (9th July) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late John Brennan



The death has taken place of John Brennan, Glen View, Upper Grange, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny John died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny yesterday (Thursday) surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, his son Todd and partner Jackie, his son P.J., his son Michael and wife Linda, his daughter Madeleine and husband Liam, his brother Fr. Richie and sister Peg, his grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm tomorrow Saturday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Goresbridge.

The late Josie Moran

The death has occurred of Josie Doran (Tinnypark Nursing Home and late of Fr. Sherrin Place, Kilkenny). July 6th 2018 (peacefully) at Tinnypark Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5pm on Saturday with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Sunday after 11a.m. Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Gertie Dixon

The death has occurred of Gertie (Margaret) Dixon (nee O’Donoghue) (Lower Patrick Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Edenderry, Co. Offaly) 4th July 2018, in the loving care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Gertie (Margaret), aged 97 years, predeceased by her husband Paddy (Padraic) and her daughter Miriam. Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Padraic, Gregory, Thomas, Catherine, David, John, Brendan, Vincent and AnnMarie, her son-in-law Nils, daughters-in-law Anne, Maire, Jacqueline, Margot, Sheila, Ainlay and Aleda, sisters-in-law Anne and Kathleen, her 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (10th July) at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery.