Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 10

The late Biddy Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Fitzpatrick, (née Power)

The Horse and Hound, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully in the wonderful care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan on Sunday 8th July 2018. Pre-deceased her husband Willie (Harney). Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, John, Pat and Willie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Pat’s residence, Kilmoganny from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Sean O'Shaughnessy

The death has occurred of Sean O'Shaughnessy, 35 Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny 8th July 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Sean, beloved husband of Gloria and much loved father of Catherina, John, Declan, Eamon and Shirley, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Christy and Billy, sisters Kathleen, Mary and Aileeen, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (10th July) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Frank Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Frank Fitzpatrick, 1 Tommy Martin Place, Kilkenny 8th July 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Frank, beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Margaret, Helen, Mary, Pat, Lisa, Frances, John, James and Leanne, sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Gretta and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th July) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Mickey Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Geoghegan, 21 Lacken Drive, Kilkenny 8th July 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael (Mickey), beloved husband of Margaret, sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers John, Joe and Jimmy, sisters Kitty and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (9th July) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.