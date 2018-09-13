Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, September 13

The late Katherine (Kathy) Woodcock

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kathy) Woodcock, (née Dunne)

Farmley, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, peacefully on Wednesday 12th September in her 93rd year at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy. Survived by her family, Anne (O’Keefe), John, Gerard, Kathleen (Joyce), Mary (O’Sullivan), Robert, Martha and Ruth (McGree), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Lizzy and Nan, brothers Johnny, Martin and Paddy, sisters-in-law, Robert’s partner Margaret, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The late Kay Grant

The death has occurred of Kay Grant (née Roche), Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, wife of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Colette, son Paul, sister Alice, brothers Danny, Tom and Nick, grandchildren Ciara, Scott and Alex, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Michelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donncha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.00 o’clock with removal at 7.00 o’clock to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 o’clock. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Hayde

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Hayde, 10 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny, wife of the late Tom. In the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Seán, Paddy, Tony, Peter, Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The late Sr Margaret Mackey

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Mackey (Religious Sisters of Charity, Stanhope Street Convent, Dublin 7 and Rogerstown, Kilmoganny Co. Kilkenny) 11th September 2018 predeceased by her brother Michael. She will be sadly missed by her sisters and brothers Anne, Matty, Paddy, Mary, Noel, Monica, Joe, Richie and Canice, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Community and Congregation, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Stanhope Street Convent on Friday afternoon from 3o’c until 7o’c with evening prayer at 5o’c. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10o’c in The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, Dublin 7 with burial afterwards in The Community Cemetery, Donnybrook.

The late Sean O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Sean O'Keeffe

The Square, Inistioge, Kilkenny and formely Beaumont, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his family, John, Ciaran, Pauline and Stephen, his two grandchildren Sean and Naoise, his sisters, his in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Inistioge from 3.00pm on Friday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to the Church in Inistioge at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass at 1.00pm on Saturday and burial in Cappagh Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Reposing in Brookhaven Nursing Home on Thursday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford at 10am followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.





The late Teresa Tobin

The death has occurred of Teresa Tobin (née McCabe), Timore, Newcastle, Wicklow and formerly Johnstown, Kilkenny. Teresa passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at The Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her brother Ned, sister Margaret, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Patrick Murray and Son's Funeral Home, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy from 6pm on Friday 14th with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Newtownmountkennedy for prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Kilquade New Cemete