Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, September 18

The late

The death has occurred of Alice Griffin nee Carroll, Kenure Avenue, Powerscourt, Waterford and late of Piltown, Co. Kilkenny who died on Sunday 16th September 2018 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, Alice will be sadly missed by her husband Derry, daughter Nicola (Griffin), son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Katherine and Gearóid, sisters-in-law Teresa (O'Callaghan) and Brigid (Crowley), nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Alice will be reposing in her home on Tuesday 18th September from 4pm until 7pm, removal on Wednesday 19th September to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late Larry Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Gilmartin, Barronswood, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny who died on Saturday 15th September 2018 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, Larry will be sadly by his loving wife Mary (nee Fitzgerald) son Laurence, daughters Mary, Aoife and June (Long), grandchildren Naoise, grace, Aoibh, Anna Rose and Molly sons-in-law David and Robert, daughter-in-law Anegla, sisters Mary (Ludwick), Anna (Dunphy), Bridget (Dalton) and Agnes (Finn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Larry will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday 17th September from 4pm until 7pm, removal on Tuesday 18th September to Killinaspick Church, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kilmacow cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre, c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.