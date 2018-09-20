Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, September 20

The late Ann Cooke

The death has occurred of Ann Cooke, ( nee Marriott ) 22 Marble Crest, Kilkenny, died 19th September 2018 peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving family - brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home Kilkenny on Friday evening from 7 to 9pm. Prayers on Saturday morning at 9 30 followed by removal to church of the Assumption Gowran for 10 30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Pat Doyle

The death has occurred of Pat Doyle; Glenpipe, Tullogher and late of Bawnskenna, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, 19th September 2018. Pat, loving husband of the late Biddy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Mary and Margaret, sons Eddie, Larry and Pat, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm today, Wednesday 19th September, with prayers at 9pm and again tomorrow, Thursday 20th September, from 12 noon with rosary at 8pm. Removal will take place at 11.30am on Friday 21st September to St David's Church, Listerlin, for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.