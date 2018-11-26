Kilkenny deaths for Monday, November 26

The late Josie (Johanna) Lannon

The death has taken place of Josie (Johanna) Lannon nee Malone, 34 Dangan tce Thomastown County Kilkenny and formerly of Monarue, Knocktopher Co Kilkenny, peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, PJ, John, Rose, Cecilia, Frank, Claire, Patricia, Joseph, Brian, Barry, Siobhan, Debbie and Harry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Leaving from her residence to arrive at the Church of the Assumption Thomastown for Requiem mass at 1pm on Wednesday followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery Thomastown. Family flowers only please, donations to Friends of St Columba's. House is private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Joe Dolan

The death has occurred of Joe Dolan, Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving on Tuesday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for requiem mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née Fitzpatrick), formerly of Dysart and Mount William, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband, Mick. Mary will be sadly missed by her sisters, Julia (Carroll) and Eileen (Coughlan), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 4pm on Sunday afternoon with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 11am, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Austin Rothwell

The death has occurred of Austin Rothwell, Dairyfarm, Clossgregg, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny November 24th 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Eleanor. Sadly missed by his sons Austin and Brian, daughter Eleanor, daughter-in-law Edith, son-in-law David and grandchildren.

Arriving at Kilfane Church, Thomastown on Monday, 26th November, for funeral service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. House private.