Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, November 27

The late Sean Brett

The death has occurred of Sean Brett, 'Naomh Bríd', Sion Road, Kilkenny and Marble City Transport. November 26th 2018 (peacefully) in his 97th year at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Kitty and loving father of Brendan (Bob), Pat, Phil and Sean. He will be sadly missed by his sons, brother Ger (Limerick), daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (eircode R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Tuesday with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. John's Church followed by burial in Clara Cemetery.

The late Sarah Alice Broadfoot

The death has occurred of Mrs. Sarah Alice Broadfoot, Holy Ghost Cottages, Waterford and formerly of Owning Hill, Piltown, County Kilkenny. Died Thursday 22nd of November 2018.. R.I.P. Removal from University Hospital Waterford, Mortuary Chapel on Thursday evening at 6:15pm to Owning Church, Piltown arriving for 7pm, Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Our Lady’s Cemetery Owning.

The late Margaret Mairéad (Madge) O'Dea

The death has occurred of Margaret Mairéad (Madge) O'Dea, (née O'Driscoll),

Maywood, Raheny, Dublin, Kilkenny, Valentia Island, Kerry,Tipperary. Passed away following illness, bravely borne, in the kind care of the staff of Mount Hybla, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Eamon Laurence and predeceased by her son Br. Liam OFM Cap. Loving mother of Éamon, Máire Bríd and Edel. She will be very sadly missed by her devoted children, grandchildren Éamon Máirtín, Eilís and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Máire, son-in-law David, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Mount Hybla, Farmleigh Woods, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on Tuesday, 27th November, from 9am to 5.30pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. Removal from Mount Hybla on Wednesday, 28th November, to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5, arriving for 11.30am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Brother Kevin, Capuchin Day Centre, 29 Bow Street, Dublin 7 www.capuchindaycentre.ie.