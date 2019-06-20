Kilkenny death for Thursday, June 20

The late Patricia Neville

The death has occurred of Patricia Neville (nee McGrath) (Norelands, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny R95 T3 Y8) 19th June 2019, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, Patricia, beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Marie, Ciara and Gary, sadly missed by her husband and family, brother Tom, mother-in-law Mary, nephew Gerard, Gary's partner Roisín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (20th June) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Thomastown. House private on Friday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.