Funeral arrangements for Br Damien

The death has occurred of Br. Séamus Damien Brennan, Edmund Rice House, Westcourt, Callan, Kilkenny.



Br. Séamus Damien Brennan, (Principal, Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan), Edmund Rice House, Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Arles, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, on Tuesday, 3rd September 2019, at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his parents William and Margaret, sister Mary, brothers Joe, Dan, Pat, Vincent and his nephew Séan.

Deeply regretted by The Christian Brothers’ Community, his loving family, sisters Bridie, Margaret, Catherine and Bernie, brothers Liam and Séan, his Aunt Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, staff and pupils, both past and present, at Coláiste Éaman RÍs and Bunscoil McAuley Rice and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Edmund Rice Memorial Chapel, Westcourt, Callan, on Wednesday and Thursday, concluding with Rosary and Evening Prayer at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Callan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Christian Brothers’ Community Plot, Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.