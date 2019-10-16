Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, October 16

The late Thomas Dowling

The death has occurred of Thomas Dowling, Mountstopford House, Galmoy, Kilkenny. Thomas died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brothers Andrew, Michael-John and Liam and sister Carmel. Deeply regretted by loving wife Mary, son Stephen, daughter Catherine, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Grace, grandchildren Sarah, Alison and Matthew, sisters Teresa (O'Connell), Mary (Malone), Ann and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode E41nt27 ) on Wednesday with funeral prayers recited at 9 O'clock . Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Tim Heaslip

The death has occurred of Tim Heaslip, Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Tim died on Tuesday at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jack and Denis, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 4pm. Funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Davina Jennings

The death has occurred of Davina Jennings (née McleWham), The Orchard, Slieverue, Kilkenny on Monday, 14th October 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Frank, daughter Maureen, Davina will be sadly missed by her daughters Heather (Hayden) and Yvonne (Tyler), sons-in-law Pat, Steven and Benny, grandchildren Rebecca, Thomas, Jennifer and Frankie, great grandchildren Star, Eli, Chara, Isla, Jonah and AJ, brother Robert, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Davina will be reposing at her home on Wednesday, 16th October, from 3pm until 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Thursday, 17th October, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium Dublin, at 2.30pm.