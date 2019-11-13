Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, November 13

The late Mary Hayes

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes (née Muldoon). Drumcondra, Dublin / Creggs, Galway / Kilkenny / Maynooth, Kildare

peacefully, deeply regretted by her loving husband Ken, brothers Andy and John, sister Elizabeth, mother-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Mary Ellen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation. Family flowers on please, donations, if desired, to NCBI. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly's Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The late Bridie Hearne

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Hearne nee Waters- (wife of the late Billy) late of Kildalton, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, Sunday November 10th. Reposing at her home on Wednesday November 13th from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Thursday November 14th for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Home Care Team.