Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, November 14

The late Elizabeth Cullinane

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Cullinane (née Moloney), Tower Road, Piltown, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Keiran, daughter Susan, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at her son's residence, Tower Road on Thursday (Nov 14th) from 3 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Friday morning (Nov 15th) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridie Hearne

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Hearne (née Waters). Kildalton, Piltown, Kilkenny (wife of the late Billy) late of Kildalton, Piltown on Sunday November 10th.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Thursday November 14th for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Home Care Team.