Kilkenny deaths for Friday, November 14

The late Johnny Doyle

The death has occurred of Johnny Doyle, Darby's Hill, Woodsgift, Kilkenny Johnny died, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, his family Paddy, Mary (Bourke), Sheila (Walsh), Brian, Annie and Johnny, sons in law Peter and Thomas, grandchildren Sean, Cormac, Fionn, Roisin, Tommy and Jack, brother Michael, sister Breda (Brennan), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and all his friends in the coursing world.

Reposing at his residence from 3 o'clock with rosary at 9 o'clock on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church (E41 WR44) Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.

The late Frank Mulligan

The death has occurred of Frank Mulligan (Village Court, Patrick Street, Kilkenny and formerly of "Broom Cottage", Rocky Valley Drive, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow) 13th November 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hosital, Kilkenny, Frank, in his 98th year, beloved husband of the late Molly and much loved father of Martin, Cecilia and Bill; sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Jill and Geraldine, grandchildren Rachael, Rebecca, Emma, Ciara, Andrea, Sarah, Richard, Daniel and Liam, great-granchildren Madden, Arthur, Chloe, Anna, Niamh and Johnny, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Sunday (17th Nov.) from 5 o'clock concluding with Prayers at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Mochonog's Church, Kilmacanogue. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's, Kilkenny.