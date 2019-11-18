Kilkenny man living in Ballybunion passes away peacefully

The death has occurred of Brian O’Flaherty, Ballybunion and formerly of Kilkenny.

He passed away peacefully (on Monday morning) at Aras Mhuire Nursing home, Listowel surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, their children, Gearóidin, Bláthnaid and Brian-Óg, his brother Dermod, sister Mercedes, grandchildren Andrew, Fiachra, Seán, Patrick and Briain, sons-in-law Conor and Mika, daughter-in-law Lucia, sisters-in-law Kay, Mary and Bridie, brother-in-law Michael, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours.