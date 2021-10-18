Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, October 18, 2021

James (Seamie) Murray

The death has occurred of James (Seamie) Murray (Common Hall, Vicar Street, Kilkenny) October 17, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, James (Seamie), beloved husband of the late Kathleen and much loved father of Dennis and Fiona, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tom, sister Marie, son-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Jan, grandchildren Eva, Beth, James and Ella, sisters-in-law Phil, Maureen and Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the management and staff of Strathmore Lodge for the love and care shown to James over the last number of years. It was greatly appreciated by all. Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 19, from 5.30pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny (50% capacity in church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stcanicesparish.ie.

Roy Hayden

The death has occurred of Roy Hayden, Fahee, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and late of Newrath Road, Waterford, who died on October 17. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Anne. Roy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Niamh (Née Freyne), his son Luke and daughter Olivia, brother Alec, sisters Joan (Dudley), Annette (Martin) and Valerie (Courtney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Roy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Wednesday, October 20, from 5pm until 7pm. Roy's removal will take place on Thursday, October 21, walking from his home at 11.35am to Saint Paul's Church, Bigwood, arriving for Requiem Mass at noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Pat Holland

The death has occurred of Pat Holland, Foulkscourt, Johnstown, Kilkenny, E41 WV06. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford from 5pm to 7pm, tomorrow Tuesday, with removal to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am for family and close friends, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. As per Covid-19 directives, please comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. Pat's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Patrick (Paddy) Phelan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Phelan, Clonassey, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Threecastles, Kilkenny. Paddy passed away peacefully on Monday. Formerly of Threecastles, County Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons James, Patrick, Eamon, Andrew, Paul, Peter and Ciaran, daughters Mary, Catherine and Teresa, sister Sr Teresa (Canada), brother Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.