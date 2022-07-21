Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine Hamm (née Butler)

Monaclear, Ballinakill, Laois / Ballyragget, Kilkenny



Catherine died peacefully at her home surrounded by her beloved family after an illness bravely borne with great strength, courage and determination. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Kathleen, brothers Billy and Jim. Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, son Nigel, daughters Ingrid and Selina, brothers Martin, Paddy and Tom, sister Maggie, her adored grandchildren, uncle, sisters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 to St.Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Requiem Mass at 12 oc.Burial afterwards in St.Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. House private on Saturday morning please.

The death has occurred of Cecil HOLMES

Keatingstown, Kilkenny



Cecil Holmes (Keatingstown, Kilkenny) July 20th 2022 (peacefully) in his 91st year at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. He will be greatly missed by his nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) on Friday (July 22nd) from 5p.m. to 7p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday at 3p.m. in St. Canice's Cathedral followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to 'The friends of St. Canice's Cathedral'.

"In Heavenly love abiding"

The death has occurred of Ned (Junior) LARKIN

Lakeside/Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Donaghmede, Dublin



Larkin (Lakeside, Kilkenny and formerly of Grange Abbey, Dublin and 86 Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny) 20th July 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital, Waterford, Ned (Junior), predeceased by his loving daughter Carrie and parents Ned and Kitty, sadly missed by his children Elizabeth, Damien and Saoirse, brother Allen, sisters Maírín (Falconer), Tess and Mary (Howley), Elizabeth's partner Joe and Damien's fiancée Sue, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home in Upper Patrick Street on Friday (22nd July) from 2pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 2pm. Family flowers only please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at

https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Cremation Service may be viewed online at

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Ned (Junior)'s family may do so on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Matt Roche

Glean Na Smol, Shannon, Clare / Ballyhale, Kilkenny



Peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Formerly of Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny and retired secretary of Clare Vintage Club.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, wife Phil, children Cathriona, Niall, Barry and Sue, sons-in-law Barry and Rod, daughter-in-law Janet, his loving grandchildren, sisters Una Curtin and Breda Lehane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Shannon this Friday (22nd July) from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Saturday (23rd July) at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12:30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on

http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre in appreciation for the wonderful care Matt received in his final days.

Message of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

REST IN PEACE