09/09/2021

Top of Kilkenny's Leaving Class of 2021

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cathnia O Muircheartaigh (Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí), Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan, who all achieved 623 points in their Leaving Cert PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

In the week that Coláiste Pobail Osraí celebrated three decades of education, three of the school’s Leaving Cert students celebrated top marks in the exam.


Three Kilkenny students in Coláiste Pobail Osraí got a maximum 625 points each, when the results were revealed, last Friday.


School principal Cathnia O Muircheartaigh congratulated students Morgan Ni Cheallaigh, Eabha de Gailli and Kate Keoghan on their hard work and well deserved results.

Coláiste Pobail Osraí


The 30th anniversary of the school was marked in a low-key way this year, as were the Leaving Cert results. As well as the three young ladies achieving an amazing 625 points, the maximum available, there were excellent results across the board.


Principal Cathnia Ó Muircheartaigh wished the group the best of luck as they moved on to their future careers and studies.

