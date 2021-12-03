Search

03 Dec 2021

Kilkenny Loreto students send Christmas gifts to children and elderly in Eastern Europe

Loreto students with some of the Christmas gifts they packed into shoeboxes

Students and staff at Loreto Kilkenny have carried out some very impressive work for designated charities during the first three months of the Autumn Term.


Throughout October and early November, students from 4 D were hard at work collecting and organising materials for the annual Christmas Shoebox Appeal for the Hope Foundation.


‘The Road of Hope’ is a Rasharkin based charity whose aim is to support the children and elderly in Eastern Europe, who have suffered extreme isolation, poverty and trauma as a result of conflict.
The shoeboxes, filled with every-day items such as soap and facecloths, toothpaste and toothbrushes, hair accessories, small toys and sweets are delivered annually to those who wouldn’t otherwise receive a Christmas present.


This year, an impressive total of 534 shoeboxes were collected by Loreto’s pupils and these will, in turn, bring joy and hope to those who need it most this Christmas.


Fiona Kelly of the Road of Hope organisation paid tribute to the members of 4 D for their hard work, dedication and concern for others in collecting such an impressive number of shoeboxes for the appeal. As Christmas approaches, the students and staff of Loreto will continue their efforts in support of a number of extremely deserving causes.


Colm Keher, Principal of Loreto Kilkenny, paid tribute to all the students and staff who worked so hard in these endeavours.

