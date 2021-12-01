Cadbury's Secret Santa is coming to Kilkenny!

Cadbury Secret Santa is returning for its fourth year to give chocolate lovers around the country the chance to secretly send a chocolatey treat to someone they love. There is no greater time of year to show someone you love them; and no better way to do it, than with the secret gift of Cadbury chocolate!

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be setting up in Kilkenny, on the Parade, just in time for Christmas! Read on for details!

Cadbury are once again celebrating the people of Ireland’s generous instinct and encouraging them to take part in the ritual of Secret Santa. This December, the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be touring around the country, visiting a host of outdoor locations.

People can take part by pre-booking a slot for the Secret Santa Postal Service at http://www.universe.com/cadburysecretsanta. Once you have secured your ticket, you can visit a postal service near you and choose a bar of Cadbury Chocolate to send to a loved one in the Republic of Ireland, all free of charge.

This year, the Cadbury Secret Santa activation is happening in aid of Barnardos, to help fund their vital work at an extremely difficult time of year for some. For every Secret Santa package sent at a Cadbury event this Christmas, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos (T&C’s apply). Further donations to Barnardos can be made at each location of the Secret Santa Postal Service, or directly on the Barnardos website www.barnardos.ie.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be popping up at 9 different locations around Ireland:

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre: 9am – 5.30pm, 4th December 2021

Sligo Shopping Centre - 10am to 12:30p, 5th December 2021

Westport, The Octagon - 3pm to 5:30pm, 5th December 2021

Mahon Point Shopping Centre Cork - 10am to 5pm, 11th December 2021

Ennis Town - 10am - 12:30pm, 12th December 2021

Athlone, Golden Island Shopping Centre - 2:30pm to 5pm, 12th December 2021

Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Kildare - 10am - 5pm, 18th December 2021

Kilkenny Parade - 10am - 12:30, 19th December 2021

Carlow Shopping Centre - 2:30 to 5pm, 19th December 2021



For more information about the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service and to reserve your spot, visit the ticketing site http://www.universe.com/ cadburysecretsanta. Join in the conversation on social on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @CadburyIreland