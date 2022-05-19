SciFest Success for Coláiste Pobail Osraí

Daran Yalnazov, Cate Ní Chatháin, Shane Ó Néill, accepting their SciFest award
Both teams from Coláiste Pobail Osraí brought home glassware from Scifest 2022.
Second Year group Dara, Shane and Cate developed a collapsible wind turbine with their technology teacher Múinteoir Micheál. Caragh, Freya and Emma, also in Second Year, investigated gender differences in farm animals.
The school is hugely proud of these bright young scientists. Go raibh míle maith agaibh to science teachers Múinteoirí Julia agus Lughaidh, and to Carlow IT.
Below: Freya Ní Aoláin Rome, Caragh Ní Dhomhnaill, and Emma Ní Fhaoláin accepting their award
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.