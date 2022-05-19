Kilkenny students feature on television this evening showcasing Junk Kouture design

Two students from Castlecomer Community School will take centre-stage this evening as they showcase their incredible Junk Kouture design, 'Unvail Le Passe', to a national audience.

Catlecomer Community School students Kate Rocliff and Ailish O’Shea are the only Kilkenny team to progress to this level of the competition and will be carrying the black and amber flag with pride.

[Picture: Castlecomer Community School]

Below, Kate and Ailish explain how the inspiration for the costume came about:

"As we were thinking about recyclable materials to use for our costume, we noticed there was a lot of waste associated with lunch times in our school.

"After we investigated this further, we realized that the main items of waste in the bins were plastic utensils and plastic sandwich bags, so we decided to try to use these items as our main source material for our costume.

['Unvail Le Passe', by Kate Rocliff and Ailish O’Shea]

"Once we had collected enough sandwich bags and utensils, we started to experiment with unusual ways to manipulate this source material and to debate what would work well for the costume.

"We ended up doing lots of experiments and had great fun trying different things out before we eventually settled on the final idea.

The Dublin Final of Junk Kouture will air on RTÉ2 tonight at 7pm.

Will the girls make it to the World Final in Dubai in August? Tune in!