CAO offers - Minister's good wishes for Kilkenny students

Kilkenny students expecting CAO first round offers have been wished well by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, on his visit to the county this morning (Thursday).

Speaking on a visit to the KCETB Grennan Equestrian Centre in Thomastown, Minister Harris expressed his pride in the students, who collected Leaving Cert results just a few days ago.

"They are a generation who have gone to school in the middle of a global pandemic and we are very proud of them," Minister Harris told KCETB and Grennan College staff.

For students who may not get the college offer they want today the minister highlighted that there are more courses available now than ever before - including the equine skills courses at Grennan Equestrian Centre. Tertiary, and adult education comes in 'many shapes and sizes' he said. While many will want to go to college there are many other opportunities to access courses and training for careers that people are passionate about.

He said he was hoping there would be a more stable backdrop to points this year.