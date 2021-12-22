Search

22 Dec 2021

Paulstown star joins Dundalk ahead of new League of Ireland season

Paulstown star joins Dundalk ahead of new League of Ireland season

Dundalk new signing John Martin poses for a portrait after he was unveiled at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's John Martin has completed a move to Dundalk after leaving the recently relegated Waterford FC. 

After playing his underage football with Belvedere, Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic, Martin made his League of Ireland debut for Waterford as an 18-year-old in their promotion-winning season of 2017.

He made 21 Premier Division appearances for Waterford over the next two seasons before moving to Bray Wanderers on a six-month loan spell in 2019. He returned to Waterford ahead of the 2020 campaign and scored four goals in 11 league games, including a headed winner against Dundalk at the RSC last October.

The 22-year-old followed that up with 10 goals in 31 league games last time out – two of them coming in Waterford’s 3-1 win at Oriel Park in June – but Waterford lost their top-flight status last month when they were beaten by UCD in the promotion/relegation playoff.

Speaking ahead of the move, Martin looks back on his time with the Munster side and his feelings ahead of joining the Oriel Park outfit.

“It was a bit of a weird season for me,” he said. “I played as a wide man, wing-back, and even as a striker and ended with double figures but, collectively it wasn’t great to go down. I was a bit shattered for the last couple of weeks just thinking about it but you have to move on in football and think about the future.

“I enjoyed my time at Waterford,” he added. “I had a bit of a rocky stage where I was wondering if I was going to forge out a career there but I went on loan to Bray, enjoyed that and I think last year I really cemented my place as a good player.

“There is no point in doing that for one season, though. It’s all about consistency now and I have to show my pedigree. I had a couple of weeks off but I’m back in the gym to get myself ready and give it a good crack at Dundalk in January.”

