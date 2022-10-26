Search

26 Oct 2022

Reminder - Consultation event for new solar installation proposal in Kilkenny today

Event to be held at the Long Man Kilfane on October 26

Solar farm

Lightsource bp to hold community consultation event for new Castlegarden solar installation proposal in Thomastown 

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

26 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

Lightsource bp, a leader in the financing, development and management of solar energy projects, will outline their proposal to fund, develop and build a 68MWac solar installation on 268 acres of land near Castlegarden and Cloghscregg, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny at a community information event on October 26.


Lightsource bp is inviting residents from the surrounding area to attend a community information event, which will be held at The Long Man, Kilfane Country Lodge, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, where residents are invited to drop in between 2pm – 8pm. 


The Lightsource bp team will be on hand to discuss the planning proposal and to gather feedback from the local community. It is claimed that the proposed solar installation will provide enough clean renewable energy to power 19,384 homes, saving 35,419 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the equivalent of taking 21,287 large family cars off the roads.

Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan for Kilkenny City

County Council to hold consultation process for the public about the mobility needs of people and businesses in the City

The project is identified a key facet of Lightsource bp’s mission to rapidly accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.


As well as generating clean energy, the proposed layout for the solar installation at Castlegarden has been designed so that most of the open grassland on the site will be suitable for grazing small livestock, allowing the land to retain the potential for agricultural use. Lightsource bp  says they are is committed to supporting the rural economy and benefiting local communities, and that this site has been designed with these priorities in mind.

They say that wide grassy avenues will be left between the rows of solar panels, to reduce shading and optimise the amount of sunlight each row of panels receives. This will leave around 70% of the solar installation as open grassland, for grazing livestock.


Lightsource bp will also produce a bespoke Biodiversity Management Plan which will be developed in conjunction with the planning application, ensuring that the proposal includes plans which enhance the site as much as possible for local wildlife. The proposed fields have been chosen because they are well-screened by local topography which would limit any surrounding views of the solar installation.

Small Town Big Game film shot in South Kilkenny town

Short film The Court celebrates a special day  at a unique Kilkenny amenity


Katy McGuiness, Head of Environmental Planning, UK and Ireland, Lightsource bp said:

“Solar energy is not only clean and renewable, but it also generates locally-produced electricity. This makes solar an important part of meeting the global rise in energy demand efficiently and more sustainably, which is a core aspect of Lightsource bp’s sustainability mission.


"We want to ensure that local communities in and around the proposed location have all the information they need about this project. We’re holding this information event to speak to elected representatives, local businesses and residents of the local community, and to listen and gather feedback. This event is a great way for the community to ask any questions they may have about the project or solar energy in general.”

Popular retailer opens new store close to Kilkenny today


Residents can obtain further information on the project, at any time, by getting in touch with the Lightsource bp team via info@lightsourcebp.com quoting ‘Castlegarden’.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media