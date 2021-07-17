Restored Woodstock Tea Rooms a 'fantastic enhancement' of Kilkenny

KILKENNY

The view from the restored and reopend tea rooms at Woodstock in Inistioge, Kilkenny. PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD

Woodstock’s refurbished Tea Rooms are going to be a “fantastic enhancement” of the area.

At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district, Cllr Michael Doyle, district chairman, said the Tea Rooms had recently been officially reopened by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty.

The Tea Rooms are now “going to be a fantastic enhancement of the offering in Woodstock,” Cllr Doyle said. 

He praised the quality of the work and the passion of all involved in the project. 

“Well done to all the staff at Woodstock, they really do a fantastic job as well,” Cllr Doyle added.

Much-admired Tea Room conservatory reopens at Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge

'Significant enhancement works' have been carried out by the council

Kilkenny's newest Executive Chef is ready to serve up a treat

Early morning fire emergency in Kilkenny City

Two units of the fire service attended

