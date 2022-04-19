'Vital road' on Woodstock Estate is to be declared a ‘public road’ by Kilkenny County Council

Woodstock Gardens
A “vital road” on Woodstock Estate in Inistioge is to be declared a ‘public road’ by Kilkenny County Council.
The short road connects the car park at Woodstock Gardens to the L8280-1, known as Woodstock Avenue.
The length of the roadway is 270 metres.
Cllr Deirdre Cullen said the move made sense and was a great idea. She proposed the action, which was seconded by Cllr Peter Cleere and agreed by all councillors.
District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said the stretch is a “vital road.”
Area Engineer Declan Murphy said the action went out for public consultation and there were no submissions. Most of the avenue had already been taken-in-charge by Kilkenny County Council and this is the last 270 metres to the car park.
