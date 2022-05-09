Search

09 May 2022

Winning lotto ticket worth over €8.5million sold in South Kilkenny

€8.5million winning lotto ticket sold in South Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

09 May 2022 2:04 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The National Lottery has revealed that Saturday night’s winning lotto jackpot ticket worth €8,508,720 was sold in a South Kilkenny town.

Further details of the selling location of the jackpot ticket will be released in the coming days.

The winning numbers were: 1, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 + Bonus 45.

This is the fourth lottery jackpot win of the year and the eighteenth millionaire to be made through National Lottery games in 2022. 

Kilkenny has been on a winning streak of lotto jackpot wins in recent times following a €12.7 million win on the Waterford Road in April 2021 and another €3.4 million jackpot win in Deloughry’s garage outside the city in September 2020.

Stunning family home in picturesque Kilkenny location for sale - see pics!

Harry Shine misses out as Kilkenny name their team for Leinster Under 20 Final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media