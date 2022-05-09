Winning lotto ticket worth over €8.5million sold in South Kilkenny

The National Lottery has revealed that Saturday night’s winning lotto jackpot ticket worth €8,508,720 was sold in a South Kilkenny town.
Further details of the selling location of the jackpot ticket will be released in the coming days.
The winning numbers were: 1, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 + Bonus 45.
This is the fourth lottery jackpot win of the year and the eighteenth millionaire to be made through National Lottery games in 2022.
Kilkenny has been on a winning streak of lotto jackpot wins in recent times following a €12.7 million win on the Waterford Road in April 2021 and another €3.4 million jackpot win in Deloughry’s garage outside the city in September 2020.
