Kilkenny greyhounds: McCalmont Cup double for Leahy and Ramsbottom

Friday was a big night at St James Park when the Frightful Flash Kennels McCalmont Cup moved to the second round stage, and it produced class action.

It proved to be a good night for trainers Murt Leahy and Karol Ramsbottom.

Both landed doubles with Murt Leahy sending out Ballybough Murt to go fastest.

Running in the second heat, Ballybough Dad was led early by Karlow Rocket, but he swept by out of the bends before careering away down the far side.

The lead was up to eight lengths by the third bend and the son of Superior Product and High St Miley was in complete control.

Pat Carroll’s charge never let up and romped home nine and a half lengths clear of Artistic Guy in an excellent 29.29.

Ballybough Murt, a half brother of Ballybough Dad, also won his heat while Karol Ramsbottom had winners in Sals Express and Sober Escape.

The first race produced a very impressive performance from the Paul Hennessy trained Jaytee Jaguar.

The unbeaten Goldmine Scarlet led up from trap 4 and went on to hold a three length lead out of the second bend.

Jaytee Jaguar was the one in behind and he simply opened up and stormed past the early leader.

Kept going

Jaguar was two lengths to the good at the third and kept on going to secure an impressive seven and a half lengths in a very smart 29.39. Goldmine Scarlet finished second, continuing on her upward curve.

Despite not being best away, Tullamuck Benny led up from trap 2 in the next contest.

Showing lovely early dash, Tullamuck Benny edged two lengths clear of Totos Gift into the back stretch.

There was no change into the third but on the run home, Tullamuck Benny began to fade.

Totos Gift closed up and hit the front as the line approached. Totos Gift took victory by a length in 29.99.

In race three, the Kinloch Brae at Stud a3 525, Trumera Wood flew out from trap 3 and led up to the bend.

Mydras Vic followed the leader into the bend and the pair were level out of the second.

The pair battled on down the back stretch but as the race approached the business end, Mydras Vic took over. Mydras Vic raced on to see off Trumera Wood by a length in 29.76.

The second heat of this stake was won from the front by Scouser.

The winner lit out and was three lengths clear of his rivals in a matter of strides. The lead was up to six lengths by the third turn as Tentothedozen moved in chase.

Running on empty

The challenger remained six lengths adrift into the third, but soon Scouser was running on empty.

Scouser came back to Tentothedozen up the home straight, but the line came in time and Scouser held on by three quarters of a length in 29.79.

The third and final heat saw Skeogh Man dive left at traps but still lead up.

Skeogh Man went on to hold a three length lead over Artistic Pete at the second turn. The lead was up to five lengths by the third.

Skeogh Man came back to the field off the last and favourite backers had a moment’s worry.

In the end, Skeogh Man had enough of a cushion and held on by a length and a half in 29.89.

Back to the Frightful Flash Kennels McCalmont Cup, and after a level beginning, Sober Escape made the most of space on his inner to get the bend.

Once he led around the first bend, Sober Escape was going to take the world of beating.

Lemon Ollie did his best to make a race of it and he certainly did that. However, the Karol Ramsbottom trained Sober Escape never let up at the head of the field and saw off Lemon Ollie by a length and a half in 29.56.

Mohane Duchess started fast in the third heat and led up to the bend.

The pace setter was three lengths clear at the start of the back stretch as Ballybough Dad improved into second spot.

Ballybough Dad closed to within a half a length at the third but Mohane Duchess kicked again.

Surge

One last surge saw the Murt Leahy trained Ballybough Dad get up by a short head to deny the game Mohane Duchess in 29.61.

In the last of the four second round heats saw Sals Express and Dutch Dream were sent off as joint favourites.

The latter missed the kick and his chance was gone.

There was an early battle for supremacy between Sawdust Club and Lisgarbh Elsa.

Sawdust Club got the bend and then kicked three lengths clear into the second.

The strong running Sals Express moved in pursuit and was within a half a length rounding the third.

The Karol Ramsbottom-trained Sals Express powered away to win by three lengths in 29.67, as her kennel companion Obama Country came through for second.