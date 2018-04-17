Kilkenny greyhounds: Murt Leahy enjoys rich vein of form

There is no stopping trainer Murt Leahy at the moment in Kilkenny. After last week’s memorable 1-2-3 in the McCalmont Cup, Friday night saw Leahy record an impressive treble, including the fastest time on the card with High St Teddy.

Teddy stepped up in grade from last week but continued his winning ways for owner Eve Leahy.

The son of Superior Product and High St Miley showed massive early pace on the outer to get the bend and then establish a three length lead into the second turn.

Barefoot Banker gave chase into the third and clawed back a length. More challengers came on the run home, but High St Teddy was not to be denied.

High St Teddy held off the late challenge of Baileys Prince by three quarters of a length in 29.23.

The other two winners for Murt Leahy were Tullamuck Benny and High St Vee.

The night started with a staying race and a clear cut victory for the Sheila Devoy-trained Ambitious Sparky.

Well away

The winner was well away in company with Feed Me Kebabs. Ambitious Sparky soon took it up and raced five lengths clear up the home stretch into the third bend.

The lead remained at five lengths all the way down to the fifth turn. Rivervale Pal chased Ambitious Sparky home but could get no closer than two lengths in 41.53.

Starlight Sparky started best on the outer in the next race and led around the opening two bends.

The pace setter went on down the back stretch a length in front of Blackstone Laura. The lead was up to two lengths as the leader turned for home, but the line was still a long way away.

High St Vee, trained by Murt Leahy, tracked well from the third bend and got up to deny Starlight Sparky by three quarters of a length in 29.66.

Race three was the Gleeson Steel and Engineering a4 525 semi-final. It began with Condor Judy to the fore, and she led Trumera Quarry into the first bend.

Doubled advantage

There was a length between the front pair at the second bend but Condor Judy ran the far side better to double her advantage.

Totos Gift also moved well into the third and put himself in a prime position to challenge. On the run home, Totos Gift had too much staying power and came through to beat Condor Judy by two lengths in 29.56.

The second staying race (725) of the night saw Liosgarbh Elsa make every yard of the running.

After leading around the first bend on the rails, Elsa missed the bother in behind and went on to lead by a length at the third bend.

The lead was up to two lengths by the fourth and then three lengths by the fifth. Tanami Sand gave chase all the way, but Liosgarbh Elsa was always in charge.

Liosgarbh Elsa ran out a two and a half length winner in 41.50.

In the second of the a4 semis, Tullamuck Benny started well and easily led the field into the first bend.

Began to fade

The early pacer kicked four lengths clear of Bing Armada into the second before adding a further length to his lead into the third.

Once again Tullamuck Benny began to fade up the home stretch, but this time around the Murt Leahy trained Benny was able to repel the late surge from Sit back by three quarters of a length in 29.85.

The a3 contest saw Starbucks Jack lead early, but he was joined by Tucker Foley into the second bend.

Tucker Foley edged into a length lead into the third and remained in charge all the way home despite the best efforts of Trumera Wood. Tucker Foley, trained by Paul Hennessy, obliged by two and a half lengths in 29.76.

Slaneyside Adie took a flyer from trap three in race eight and set about making every yard of the running.

Adie held a three length lead for much of the contest as Triangle Rinty gave chase. The lead was still at three lengths as Slaneyside Adie rounded the fifth bend.

Triangle Rinty could not close the gap, but String of Pearls had other ideas.

After encountering plenty of traffic issues, String Of Pearls arrived at the last full of running. String Of Pearls powered past Slaneyside Adie to win by four lengths in 41.38.

The last race saw a real battle for early supremacy between Karlow Crean and Luminous Fantasy.

It was the former who shot clear out of the second bend as he powered into a two length lead at the third bend.

Luminous Fantasy kept plugging away but Karlow Crean was not for catching. Karlow Crean took the victory by a length and a half in 29.37.