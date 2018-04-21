Soccer: Draw made for McCalmont Cup quarter-finals

Evergreen and Highview Athletic still harbour double hopes of lifting this season's McCalmont Cup!

The clubs, who each have two sides left in this year's competition, learned their quarter-final fate when the draw was made today (Saturday).

Defending champions Evergreen A have been handed an away day against Division Three title challengers Freshford Town. The club's C team, who caused a shock when they beat Freebooters A in the last 16, are away to Highview Athletic B. The Graignamanagh club's A team will face Division One leaders Clover United in Rathdowney.

The only tie that doesn't concern either Evergreen or Highview was the last one drawn out of the hat. Thomastown United A, winners of the Cup in 2016 and beaten finalists last year, have been drawn at home to Freebooters B.

McCalmont Cup, quarter-final draw:

Highview Athletic B v Evergreen C

Clover United v Highview Athletic A

Freshford Town v Evergreen C

Thomastown United A v Freebooters B