Kilkenny set for double Parnell date with Dublin

Kilkenny will have a double date with Dublin teams in the Leinster hurling championships on Sunday week.

Both the Kilkenny senior and minor teams will be travelling to play the Dubs in Parnell Park.

The minors will kick start the action in the Electric Ireland Leinster championship with a game against Dublin at 12 noon.

That clash will be followed by an opening round Round Robin clash in the Leinster senior championship between the counties at 2pm.

Barry Redmond (Wexford) has been appointed to referee the minor match. The appointment to the senior game will be made on Monday, most likely.