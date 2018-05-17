Tickets selling well for Kilkenny/Offaly match

Tickets for the Kilkenny versus Offaly game in the Leinster senior hurling Round Robin series on Sunday (3pm) at Nowlan Park are on sale at all local Centra and SuperValu stores, online at gaa.ie.

There will also be a ticket sale from the office at Nowlan Park today (Thursday) and Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Ticket Information - Ardan Breathnach unreserved seating, adults €20, juveniles €5; Ardan De Gras unreserved seating, adults: €20, juveniles €5; Ardan O'Cearbhaill unreserved seating, adults: €20, juveniles: €5; City End Terrace (no concessions) €15.

Senior Citizens/students: (Ardan Breathnach, Ardan De Gras and Ardan O'Cearbhaill) - purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate ID at Stiles 30 and 37 (Ardan Breathnach) and Stiles 13 and 21 (Ardan De Gras) and Stile 27 (Ardan O Cearbhaill) prior to entry into the stadium.

Ticket sales are going well. Kilkenny beat Dublin in the first round of matches while Offaly were beaten by All-Ireland champions, Galway.