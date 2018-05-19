Stars galore at second day of Kilkenny county athletics championships

The good weather brought with it a notable increase in numbers competing in each age group, with some remarkable performances across all events at the second day of county juvenile athletics championships in Scanlon Park.

As on day one it was good to see some of Kilkenny’s international athletes in action. Ciara Deely (Kilkenny City Harriers: KCH) competed in the girls’ under-19 100m, Gowran’s David Murphy ran in the boys’ under-19 200m while Tara Ramasawmy (St Senan’s) was in action in the girls’ under-17 500m.

These athletes serves as inspiration to all the younger age groups: with so many talented athletes in the county at the moment, the pool of international athletes can only but increase.

Similar to the opening round, Barrow Harriers were very strong in the under-8 and under-9 events, while KCH impressed in the relays. Gowran emerged as the top field event club, scoring 86 points, with KCH next on 74. However it is the Harriers who lead the race for the best overall juvenile club in the county, with a cumulative score of 291 points. Gowran are second with 228, followed by St Joseph’s (143) and St Senan’s (129).

The 800m races proved to be the most exciting of the day, with St Senan’s sweeping the senior women’s section and Gowran the men’s. There were many impressive juvenile winners too: Isaac Carew (St Senan’s) had 40m to spare over the remainder of the field in the boys’ under-12 800m, while Fiona Dillon (Thomastown) left space between herself and her fellow competitors in the girls’ under-15 400m.

Louis Raggett (KCH) was a clear winner of the boys’ under-12 long jump while Jordan Knight (St Joseph’s) toasted a treble triumph when winning the boys’ under-16 long jump, 200m and 800m.

However it was Jennifer Leahy who accumulated the largest haul of gold medals. The Kilkenny City Harriers athlete made the podium her home as she won gold in the girls’ under-17 80m, 500m, high jump and shot.

St Senan’s David Williams was a convincing winner yet again, this time in the boys’ under-14 800m. In the girls’ under-14 500m event Molly O’Doran (Castlecomer) held on to the lead to win gold from a fast-chasing Libby Murphy (St Senan’s).

Barrow Rangers amassed all their points from the throwing events, proving once again that they are masters in that area. Thomastown have so much depth in their girls’ ranks from under-15 to under-19 that if there was a shield dedicated to these age groups they would be sure to win it. All the girls are competitive across all events.

The next round of the championships is Friday, May 25 with the short hurdles and 1,500m races featuring in the main programme. This will be the deciding day for the juvenile shield. Have KCH done enough to hold onto the lead or can Gowran whip the prize from under their noses in a last minute dash for gold?

RESULTS

Girls’ 60m

Under-8: 1 Katie Byrne (BH), 2 Jasmine Timmons-McEneaney (KCH), 3 Molly Doheny (SS). Under-9: 1 Aisling Phelan (CC), 2 Rachel Murphy (SJ), 3 Molly Allen (SS). Under-10: 1 Kate Maher (CC), 2 Emma Hogan (KCH), 3 Orla O’Shea (BH). Under-11: 1 Laura Leahy (KCH), 2 Ailbhe Steger (G), 3 Sarah Foley (SJ).

Boys’ 60m

Under-8: 1 Darragh Ryan (TT), 2 Michael Ormond (KCH), 3 Oisin Doyle (G). Under-9: 1 Sam Corr (G), 2 Robert Coogan (G), 3 Evan Ryan (G). Under-10: 1 Mateus Quaglia (KCH), 2 Odhran Prendergast (G), 3 Charlie Lyons (KCH). Under-11: 1 Oisin Henderson (KCH), 2 David McGee (G), 3 Joseph O’Connor (SJ).

Boys’ 200m

Under-12: 1 Louis Raggett (KCH), 2 Darragh Dunne (G), 3 Jake Kelly (G). Under-13: 1 Eoin Aylward (SS), 2 Sean Young (KCH), 3 Ray McEvoy (KCH). Under-14: 1 Harry Boyle (KCH), 2 Conor Byrne (KCH), 3 David Williams (SS). Under-15: 1 Tadgh Connolly (SS), 2 Evan O’Toole (SJ), 3 Luke Dunne (KCH). Under-16: 1 Jordan Knight (SJ), 2 Eoin Kennedy (SJ), 3 Cathal O’Reilly (CC). Under-17: 1 Gavin Manning (G), 2 Cathal Kearney (KCH), 3 Peter Dunne (G). Under-19: 1 David Murphy (G), 2 Zack Denieffe (G).

Girls’ 80m

Under-12: 1 Hannah Quinn (KCH), 2 Eabha Mullally (SJ), 3 Grace Delahunty (KCH). Under-13: 1 Juliette Evans (SS), 2 Grace Glennon (SJ), 3 Blaithin Holden (KCH). Under-14: 1 Amelie Foley (KCH), 2 Ella Delahunty (KCH), 3 Maria Connolly (G).

Girls’ 100m

Under-15: 1 Katie Taylor (SJ), 2 Erin Foley (SJ), 3 Jennifer Oboh (SJ). Under-16: 1 Cara Donovan (TT), 2 Anna Cass (TT), 3 Isobel Ryan (TT). Under-17: 1 Jennifer Leahy (KCH), 2 Ellen Ryan (TT), 3 Orla O’Keeffe (TT). Under-19: 1 Ciara Deely (KCH), 2 Ellen Purcell (G), 3 Linda Lawlor (SJ).

Boys’ 200m

Under-8: 1 Darragh Ryan (TT), 2 Michael Ormond (KCH), 3 David Hayden (BH). Under-9: 1 Robert Coogan (G), 2 John Brennan (CC), 3 Darragh Carroll (G).

Boys’ 300m

Under-10: 1 Mateus Quaglia (KCH), 2 Paul Millea (KCH) 3 Tomas Carroll (G). Under-11: 1 Joseph O’Connor (SJ) 2 David McGee (G) 3 Oisin Henderson (KCH).

Girls’ 200m

Under-8: 1 Katie Byrne (BH), 2 Jasmine Timmons-McEneaney (KCH), 3 Emma Nicol (BH). Under-9: 1 Molly Allen (SS), 2 Ingrid Tierney (BH), 3 Lily Brennan (G).

Girls’ 300m

Under-10: 1 Kate Maher (CC), 2 Amy O’Shea (TT), 3 Megan Kinsella (BH). Under-11: 1 Ailbhe Steger (G), 2 Laura Leahy (KCH), 3 Clodagh O’Callaghan (KCH).

Boys’ 800m

Under-12: 1 Issac Carew (SS), 2 Aaron Doyle (G), 3 Jamie Cummins (KCH). Under-13: 1 Ben Wallis (SS), 2 Oisin Marry (KCH), 3 Eoin Aylward (SS). Under-14: 1 David Williams (SS), 2 Billy Coogan (G), 3 Naoise Gilmartin (SS). Under-15: 1 Luke Dunne (KCH), 2 Ethan Butler (SS), 3 Cillian Dunne (G). Under-16: 1 Jordan Knight (SJ), 2 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 3 Josh Fenton (SS). Under-17: 1 Gavin Manning (G), 2 Cathal Kearney (KCH), 3 David Holland (G).

Girls’ 500m

Under-12: 1 Pia Langton (KCH), 2 Hazel Coogan (G), 3 Charlotte Carpendale (SS). Under-13: 1 Grace Glennon (SJ), 2 Orlaith Kirwan (TT), 3 Niamh Ryan (KCH). Under-14: 1 Molly O’Dornan (CC), 2 Libby Murphy (SS), 3 Maria Connolly (G).

Girls’ 400m

Under-15: 1 Fiona Dillon (TT), 2 Ciara Mullally (SJ), 3 Giselinda Grcevic (KCH). Under-16: 1 Anna Cass (TT), 2 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 3 Elizabeth Maley (G). Under-17: 1 Jennifer Leahy (KCH), 2 Tara Ramaswamy (SS), 3 Sophie Jackman (SS). Under-19: 1 Linda Lawlor (SJ), 2 Aoife Allen (SS), 3 Sinead O’Keeffe (TT).

Girls’ Walks

Under-14: 1 Sophie Monahan (SS), 2 Keelin Duggan (SS), 3 Maria Connolly (G). Under-15: 1 Anna Connolly (G).

Boys’ Walks

Under-14: 1 Harry Boyle (KCH), 2 Ned Langton (KCH), 3 Conor Byrne (KCH).

Boys’ Turbo Javelin

Under-10: 1 Tomas Carroll (G), 2 Tadhg Allen (SS), 3 Conor Carroll (G). Under-11: 1 Noah Denieffe (G), 2 Danny Graham (G), 3 Oran McCullagh (G). Under-12: 1 Liam O’Dwyer (G), 2 Ruairi Phelan (G), 3 Keith Comerford (CC).

Boys’ Javelin

Under-13: 1 Eli Dunne (BR), 2 Cain Scully (G), 3 Eoin Aylward (SS). Under-14: 1 David Williams (SS), 2 Luke Phelan (G), 3 Billy Coogan (G). Under-15: 1 Peter McDonald (SS), 2 Tadgh Connolly (SS), 3 Joe Roche (SS). Under-16: 1 Cathal O’Reilly (CC), 2 Eoin Kennedy (SJ), 3 Josh Fenton (SS). Under-17: 1 Gavin Manning (G), 2 Peter Dunne (G), 3 Ciaran Byrne (G). Under-19: 1 Zack Denieffe (G), 2 David Murphy (G).

Boys’ Long Jump

Under-10: 1 Mateus Quaglia (KCH), 2 Tiernan O’Brien (KCH), 3 Charlie Lyons (KCH). Under-11: 1 Oisin Henderson (KCH), 2 Eoin Moore/Eoin Hughes (KCH). Under-12: 1 Louis Raggett (KCH), 2 Liam O’Dwyer (G), 3 Aaron Doyle (G). Under-13: 1 Adam Slawinski (KCH), 2 Eoin Aylward (SS), 3 Sean Young (KCH). Under-14: 1 Keelin Roche (SS), 2 Harry Boyle (KCH), 3 Ned Langton (KCH). Under-15: 1 Evan O’Toole (SJ), 2 Tadgh Connolly (SS), 3 Luke Dunne (KCH). Under-16: 1 Jordan Knight (SJ), 2 Eoin Kennedy (SJ), 3 Cathal O’Reilly (CC). Under-17: 1 Ian Kelly (G), 2 Peter Dunne (G), 3 Ciaran Byrne (G). Under-19: 1 David Murphy (G), 2 Zack Denieffe (G).

Girls’ Shot

Under-10: 1 Grace Gilmartin (SS), 2 Doireann Hockley (BR), 3 Emma Hogan (KCH). Under-11: 1 Orla Brennan (G), 2 Roisin Healy (BR), 3 Eimear Brennan (G). Under-12: 1 Rachel Gardiner (G), 2 Cara Duggan (KCH), 3 Caoimhe O’Brien (BR). Under-13: 1 Anna Brennan (G), 2 Charlotte Hutchinson (BR), 3 Zoe Foley (BH). Under-14: 1 Abbie O’Brien (KCH), 2 Ella Delahanty (KCH), 3 Abbie Murphy (G). Under-15: 1 Anna Connolly (G), 2 Fiona Dillon (TT), 3 Giselinda Grcevic (KCH). Under-16: 1 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 2 Anna Cass (TT), 3 Isabelle Ryan (TT). Under-17: 1 Jennifer Leahy (KCH), 2 Kate Cullen (BR), 3 Orla O’Keeffe (TT). Under-19: 1 Emma Kelly (BR), 2 Ellen Purcell (G), 3 Sinead O’Keeffe (TT).

Girls’ High Jump

Under-12: 1 Roisin Burns (KCH), 2 Chloe Lynch (G), 3 Ella Wall (KCH). Under-13: 1 Gabriella Gerbach Nascimento (KCH), 2 Amy Pieterse (KCH), 3 Orlaith Kirwan (KCH). Under-14: 1 Amelie Foley (KCH), 2 Caitlin Mullally (SJ), 3 Abbie O’Brien (KCH). Under-15: 1 Tara McGuire (KCH), 2 Anna Connolly (G). Under-16: 1 Isabelle Ryan (TT), 2 Eve O’Dwyer (G), 3 Anna Cass (TT). Under-17: 1 Jennifer Leahy (KCH), 2 Lizzie McGee (KCH), 3 Sophie Jackman (SS). Under-19: 1 Sinead O’Keeffe (TT), 2 Ellen Purcell (G).

Girls’ 4x100m

Under-10: 1 KCH, 2 SJ, 3 TT. Under-12: 1 KCH, 2 G, 3 KCH. Under-14: 1 KCH, 2 SJ, 3 G. Under-16: 1 SJ, 2 TT, 3 G. Under-18: 1 G.

Boys’ 4x100m

Under-10: 1 KCH, 2 G, 3 G. Under-12: 1 G, 2 KCH, 3 G/SJ. Under-14: 1 KCH, 2 G, 3 SS. Under-16: 1 SJ, 2 SS. Under-18: 1 G.

Ladies 800m

Novice: 1 Aoife Allen (SS), 2 Sinead O’Keeffe (TT). Junior: 1 Tara Ramaswamy (SS), 2 Orla O’Keeffe (TT). Senior: 1 Sophie Jackman (SS). Over-30: 1 Kate Millea (KCH), 2 Maria Cormack (KCH), 3 Joya Burns (KCH).

Men’s 800m

Junior: 1 Gavin Manning (G), 2 Ian Kelly (G), 3 Peter Dunne (G). Senior: 1 James Kelly (CC), 2 Paddy O’Keeffe (G), 3 Niall Sheehan (G). Over-35: 1 Derek Kehoe (G). Over-50: 1 Marty Kelly (G). Novice: 1 Dean Rowe (G), 2 Shane Noonan (G), 3 Ciaran Byrne (G). Over-40: 1 John Leamy (G).

Road Races

There was road glory for Castlecomer’s James Kelly at the Leinster Novice and Masters Road Championships in Gowran Park.

Kelly claimed gold in the men’s novice event. He sat in the leading pack for most of the race, happy to let Thomas Lupton (Portlaoise) and Michael Coyle (Limerick) to do the front running.

With 500m to go James took the lead, a position he held on to, right to the end.

There was more good news for the county in other sections. Adele Walsh (St Senan’s) was second in the masters over-40 section. The men’s over-50 county team finished third, with Sean Caulfield (St Senan’s) leading the brigade.

DIARY

May 19: National Combined Events, Kilkenny.

May 20: National Relays, Enniscorthy.

May 25: Kilkenny County Championships (round three), 6.45pm.