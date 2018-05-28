Galway's emphatic win over Kilkenny changes All-Ireland betting

Galway laid down an All-Ireland marker with an impressive victory over Kilkenny in Salthill yesterday, and now their odds for senior hurling championship glory have been cut in half.

Kilkenny slipped out to 8-1 in the betting after taking a bit of a battering that ended their eight match unbeaten run.

BoyleSports cut the Tribesmen into 6/4 from 3/1 to go on and win the All-Ireland title after the 1-22 to 2-11 victory at Pearse Stadium saw them join Wexford on two wins from two. The latter put Offaly to the sword on Saturday.

Kilkenny are now 8/1 having been 7/2 before the campaign got under way, and following their victory in the National League. They will need to overcome odds of 10/3 if they are to overhaul 2/5 favourites Galway to win the Leinster Championship.

All-Ireland SHC 2018 odds - 6/4 Galway; 5/1 Cork; 5/1 Tipperary; 7/1 Limerick; 8/1 Kilkenny; 9/1 Clare; 12/1 Wexford; 20/1 bar.