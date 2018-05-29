Jackie Tyrrell joins all star cast on GAA Legends Tour duty

Former Kilkenny great, Jackie Tyrrell, will be part of this year’s Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series at Croke Park.

All-Ireland winners Barney Rock and Damien Fitzhenry today launched the Legends Tour Series at Croke Park. They will be joined by a star-studded line-up of football and hurling greats who will host exclusive tours of Croke Park stadium and museum over the summer.

As well as Rock and Fitzhenry, GAA legends including Jackie Tyrrell (Kilkenny), Graham Geraghty (Meath), Aidan O’Mahony (Kerry), Joe Deane (Cork), Johnny Dooley (Offaly) and Seán Cavanagh (Tyrone) will reflect on the defining moments of their careers in the surrounds of Croke Park during the tour series which begins on Saturday, June 9.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the GAA Museum, and throughout the summer months, fans will be offered the chance to relive memorable moments in Croke Park’s history, experiencing the highs and lows from the player’s perspective.

Managing Director (interim) at Bord Gáis Energy, Mark Prentice said: “We’re delighted to continue our support of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series this summer, celebrating the impact these great players have had during their careers, and giving fans the opportunity to share in their unique experiences.

"With a wealth of All-Star and Senior Inter-county All-Ireland medals shared among the hosts of this year’s series, I have no doubt guests will revel in joining these legends as they revisit their illustrious careers throughout this year’s series."

Their sponsorship of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series completes the trio of partnerships they are involved in with the GAA. Through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club they will offer customers unmissable experiences throughout the season, including complimentary places on each of this year’s tours.

There will also be two additional tours which will be available exclusively to Rewards Club members. Thesee will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2018 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours at Croke Park are:

Saturday, June 9 – Graham Geraghty (Meath).

Saturday, June 30 - Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford).

Saturday, July 14 – Aidan O’Mahony (Kerry).

Saturday, July 28 – Joe Deane (Cork).

Sunday, July 29 – Johnny Dooley (Offaly).

Saturday, August 11 – Barney Rock (Dublin).

Sunday, August 12 –Sean Cavanagh (Tyrone).

Saturday, August 18 - Jackie Tyrell (Kilkenny).

Saturday, September 1 - to be confirmed.

All Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours include a trip to the GAA Museum, which is home to many exclusive exhibits, including the official GAA Hall of Fame. Booking is essential as the tours sell out quickly.