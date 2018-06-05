Bull Run took the Biscuit with storming run in Kilkenny

There was only one night’s racing at the Kilkenny this week and it was on Friday.

There was torrential rain earlier in the day but the track held up well. There were two finals down for the decision, including the Connollys Red Mills n1 final.

In the novice final the Quinlans’ were double handed with Bull Run Biscuit and Bull Run Byte both winning their semi-finals.

Lodge Maid took a flyer from trap 1 and easily led up and around the first bend. There was some bumping behind at the first bend and this enabled Bull Run Biscuit to slip from the rear of the field into second going down the far side.

Lodge Maid saw her lead reduced to four lengths into the third as Bull Run Biscuit was in full cry.

Bull Run Biscuit kept on coming and closed the gap even further between the bends. Bull Run Biscuit and Lodge Maid bumped off the last but it didn’t stop Doireann Quinlan’s Bull Run Biscuit (Romeo Recruit-Tullowmac Java) charging by to take the final by a length in 29.82.

The a4 final was won by Trumera Wood while in the a6 semi-finals there was a win for Bull Run Boom, while Woolie Got Boots and Crowsgrove Jet dead-heated.

Race one was the Kilkenny Activity Centre a6 525 semi-final. This produced a win for Bull Run Boom.

There was a bit of scrimmaging on the run up as the eventual winner moved a little wide. Pakies Opinion took advantage to lead on the inner, but was passed out of the second bend by Bull Run Boom.

Bull Run Boom raced three lengths clear into the third and was untroubled as he came home four lengths clear of Pakies Opinion in 29.65.

The second semi saw Crowgrove Jet start best and he led up from trap 1.

The pace setter went on to hold a five length advantage at the second bend and that lead was still at four lengths as Crowsgrove Jet turned for home.

The long time leader faded up the home stretch as Woolie Got Boots closed up. Crowsgrove Jet, trained by Brendan Murphy and Woolie Got Boots crossed the line together. They could not be separated and a dead heat was called in 29.98.

In the veteran’s race, Send the Answer began well and led the field around the opening two bends.

The pace setter was five lengths to the good coming out of the second as Boozed Trigger improved on the outer in behind. Boozed Trigger closed the gap to a length into the third and as Send The Answer began to tire, Boozed Trigger swept by.

Boozed Trigger, trained by Paraic Campion, raced away to defeat Juggernaut Jim by five lengths in 29.71.

The second final of the night was won from the front by Trumera Wood. The winner just got the bend ahead of Ballintemple Ace but never got clear.

Ballintemple Ace and Goldmine Larky kept on challenging from the first bend to the last, but Trumera Wood would not yield. The 5/4 favourite held all comers as he got the better of the fast finishing Rocky Legend by two lengths in 29.98.

The sixth race was a thriller as Artistic Captain and Boozed Bonus battled it out.

The former led up on the rails and went on to hold a length lead at start of the back stretch. Boozed Bonus challenged into the third and looked to be just shading it between the last two bends.

Artistic Captain battled on along the rails as Boozed Bonus came wide up the home straight. The pair flashed across the line together with Artistic Captain getting the verdict by a neck in 29.72.

Excitement rises

The entertainment went up another notch in the a3 bitch race.

Condor Judy soon led and got the bend in front of Ballinacrow Lady. The leader ran the bends well to move two lengths clear going down the far side.

The lead was down to a length into the third but Condor Judy was not going to be passed easily. Up the home straight, Ballinacrow Lady edged closer and closer while Road Queen flew home also.

The trio crossed the line together with Ballinacrow Lady getting up to deny Condor Judy by a short head in 29.68.

In race eight Paraic Campion completed a double as Boyhero made it back to back wins.

Boyhero got the bend on the outer and soon raced seven lengths clear of Tentothedozen. Tentothedozen chased hard but remained six lengths adrift of Boyhero rounding the third.

Tentothedozen kept on coming but Boyhero was across the line, two lengths to the good in a time of 29.54.

The last race of the night saw Dutch Dream start best on the outer.

Dutch Dream got the bend and kicked two lengths clear of Triangle Tady into the far side. The lead remained at two lengths into the third as Bull Run Kite as joined in the chase.

Bull Run Kite stormed up the home straight but it was not enough as the Murt Leahy trained Dutch Dream held on by a neck in 29.30.