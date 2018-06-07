D.J. Carey to coach Redknapp, Flintoff and Beckett in art of penalty taking

A League of Their Own stars, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Rob Beckett will be heading to Nowlan Park on Saturday for the ultimate penalty challenge.

All three will compete against each other in a half-time hurling challenge as Kilkenny take on Wexford to an expected crowd of over 20,000 in the Leinster senior hurling round robin series, Game 4.

The trio have enlisted the help of Kilkenny hurling legend D.J. Carey and will be in The Marble City ahead of the game to be mentored by the five-time All-Ireland champion in a bid to hone their skills in time for the half-time showdown.

This is the first time the BAFTA-winning show has come to Ireland.

Commenting on their decision to bring the ALOTO team to Kilkenny, Phil Edgar-Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky, said people in the UK are fascinated when they see hurling on Sky Sports.

"It’s such a fast skilful game so when the opportunity came to do a halftime challenge at Nowlan Park between two great hurling counties; Kilkenny and Wexford, it was a no brainer,” he added.

Looking forward to his trip to Nowlan Park, Freddie Flintoff, said he has seen hurling matches on Sky Sports and he found it so entertaining.

"The pace of the game is incredible," he felt. "My good friend Steve Harmison (swapped roles with Brendan Maher to experience GAA with ‘The Toughest Trade’ documentary) has given me a few pointers and I’m not too shabby with a bat so I reckon I’m the hot favourite for this one!”

Jamie Redknapp, said he loves Ireland and to be a part of the Irish home sport is great.

"Competing against the teams and being involved with the sport will be something to remember,” he suggested.

Kilkenny versus Wexford airs this Saturday on Sky Sports Arena and streaming service NOW TV. Throw-in is at 7pm.

