Handball: things not ideal, but.........

As the 60x30 handball season ramps up with fixtures in both the county and Leinster championships, there is little excitement in the traditional Irish game.

With the World Handball Championships scheduled for mid-August, the 60x30 season will be split in half.

This results in players travelling to the USA having to play some 60x30 matches and then switching back to the smaller 40x20 code as they chase glory in Minnesota.

It is not the best way of treating the 60x30 competitions, but there is very little anybody can do to rectify the situation.

The choice is either you give the players looking to the USA a chance or you don't. They must be helped because they represent Ireland.

On the playing front, for the next few weeks the local and Leinster championships will continue. There will be matches in almost all grades, ensuring they can all be completed in the time available after the Worlds.

On the national calendar, the month of July has been left free to facilitate training for the Irish team traveling to the USA, which includes Shane Dunne from Clogh.

County fixtures

Saturday at Talbot’s Inch (5pm) MsAD Johnny Brennan/David Bourke (Mothel) v Tom Dooley/Willie Murphy (Kilfane); 5.30pm MsCS Gerry Murphy (Goresbridge) v John Maguire (Galmoy).

At Kilfane (5pm) MsAD Eamonn and Jimmy Purcell (Windgap) v Philly Parsons/Joe Hennessy (O’Loughlin’s); 5.30pm MsBS Michael Dalton (Kilfane) v Jimmy Neary (Talbots Inch).

Monday at Clogh (8pm) SS Shem Kelly (Mothel) v Ciaran Neary or Kirk Greene.

At Mullinavat (7.30pm) JBS Conor Condon (Kells) v Padhraic Foley (Windgap); 8pm JBS Colin McKenna (Kells) v Eoin O’Brien (Windgap).

At Talbot’s Inch (7.30pm) JS John Walsh (Mullinavat) v Ciaran Cooney (Clogh); 8pm JS Jack Holden (Kilfane) v Billy O’Neill (Clogh).

At Kilfane (7.30pm) MsBS Tom O’Keeffe (Kilfane) v Pat O’Keeffe (Kilfane)

Leinster fixtures

Today (Wednesday, July 4) at Garryhill ( 7.30pm) JBD Sean Foley /Gary Law (Kilkenny) v Martin and Simon O'Donnell (Kildare); 8pm JS Jerome Willoughby (Wicklow) v C. J. Delaney (Kilkenny).

At Talbot’s Inch (7.30pm) JBS Myles Carroll (Kildare) v Shane Birney (Wexford).

Saturday at Garryhill (5pm) JD Michael Lennon/John Rogers (Wicklow) v Cian Ó Dálaigh/Rob Farrelly (Dublin); 5.30pm IS Daniel Kavanagh (Wexford) v Brian Mahon (Kilkenny).

At Tinahely (5pm) JBD Dion Bourke/Diarmuid Brennan (Kilkenny) v Ivan Carroll Ciaran Thackaberry (Kildare); 5.30pm JD Michael Carrie/Adrian Benson (Dublin) v C. J. Delaney/Brendan Burke (Kilkenny).

Tuesday, July 10 at Garryhill (8pm) Ciara Mahon (Kilkenny) v Niamh Dunne (Laois).

