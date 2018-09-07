First Kilkenny club Classic was a smash hit

The inaugural Kilkenny golf club Classic held over the weekend was an outstanding success.

It was played in excellent conditions, but with a tricky breeze. The Organising Committee reaped the reward of their hard work with 123 teams fighting it out for the top prize.

That was a five day, hotel based holiday with three rounds of golf in the Algarve, sponsored by Midland Travel, Tullamore, next April.

Of the 492 players who teed off, one third were visitors.

The ’Committee was delighted with the support from everybody who played and helped create a great atmosphere in the club.

Special thanks went to the greens staff who set a very challenging course for the competition.

With the volume of entries, it was not possible to have the completed results available for publication this week. Full details next week.

ALL-IRELAND DREAM: The ladies senior foursomes team travelled to Tullamore on Friday to face The Heath GC in the Midlands District final.

The format was straight matchplay, comprising of three pairs, with a minimum combined handicap of not less than 14.

It was a tense and exciting match between two evenly matched teams.

In the first match Sarah Molloy and Bridie McGarry enjoyed a good start and were 2 up going through nine. The Heath fought back and drew level on the 14th.

The Heath took the lead on the par three 17th, with a great up and down from the bunker when Kilkenny failed to make par. The 18th was halved in pars which was enough to secure the first match for the Heath.

In the second match Jan Browne and Breeda Roche were unlucky to go three down after five. They recovered well and were level through 12 holes.

They continued their good run, eventually winning on the 17th, 2 and 1.

In the final match Ann Geoghegan and Eva Duggan started slowly, but they recovered brilliantly. They were four down after seven holes, but some great shot making and par saves by both saw the match go all the way to the 19th which was won by Kilkenny.

The team qualified for the National finals which will be held in Knightsbrook golf club on September 26 to 29.

Results - Sarah Molloy (5) and Bridie McGarry (9) lost on 18th; Jan Browne (3) and Breeda Roche (13) won 2 and 1; Ann Geoghegan (4) and Eva Duggan (13) won on 19th.

Reserves - Mary Leahy Browne (4) and Phyl Doyle (14).

Managers: - Eithne Murphy and Liz Cleere.

CURTAIN DOWN: Mark Power brought the curtain down on his ‘Boys Career’ when he competed in the Jacques Leglise Trophy (under-18) for the third time.

He was part of the Great Britain and Ireland team who regained the trophy from Europe by a margin of 15.5 to 9.5 when the tournament concluded in Finland on Saturday.

Mark’s contribution was to win 2.5 points, losing only one match on the 18th in the foursomes on Friday morning.

No sooner had the celebrations died down than Mark discovered he had been selected on the Irish men’s team for the Home Internationals in Conway, Wales from September 12 to 14.

All wish Mark continued success at home and abroad.

FINALS DAY: Club finals day is on Saturday. All finalists will receive final confirmation of their starting times later in the week.

The club finals always produces some exciting and nail biting golf. It is an enjoyable day for members to attend and support their colleagues.

A reminder to previous winners that they should return their trophy, suitably engraved, to the office before the Friday.

Programme - 1pm gents club singles, John Grace v Iain Harrisson; 1.08pm gents Scratch matchplay, Luke Kelly or Richard Duggan v Eddie Power; 1.16pm gents Bar Cup, Jim White v Joe Casey or Freddie Mortonl 1.24pm ladies Toastal Cup, Mags Cuddihy v Margaret Kiely; 1.32pm Nancy Todd trophy, Joan Cashin v Mary Corcoran; 1.40pm gents Monthly Medal, Brendan Power, Thomas Barry, Jerry Rowe; 1.48pm Paddy Bollard, Sean Fitzpatrick, Gavin Lonergan; 1.56pm Dick Curtin, Jim White; 2.06pm gents foursomes, John and Noel Meagher v Noel Casey and Michael Kinsella; 2.14pm ladies Scotch foursome, Ann Widger and Phyl Doyle v Ella Dunphy and Mary Leahy Brown; 2.23pm JD Murphy memorial boys; 2.33pm JD Murphy memorial girls; 2.41pm boys under-16.

Today (Wednesday) mixed foursomes, Denis Brophy and Anne Murphy v John and Breege Martin.

Thursday, gents fourball, John Grace and Martin Byrne v Joe O’Neill and Tony Butler.

Thursday, ladies fourball National Cup, Helen Butler and Grainne Parker v Ella Dunphy and Dervilla O’Byrne.

Friday, ladies Nore Cup, Helen Devane v Ann Widger.

COURSE NEWS: The next divot repair session will be held on Monday (7pm).

RESULTS: September 1, 2 and 3, the final results for the club Classic fund-raiser will be posted next week.

Senior gents, August 30, 13 hole competition, 1 Gerry Leahy, Dom Murphy, Gerry Bowe, Dick Keoghan 75pts; 2 Dermot Gaynor, Jerry O’Dwyer, Eddie Geraghty, Paddy Hally 72pts; 3 Brian Cullen, John Peters, Liam Merrins, Seamus O’Sullivan 71pts (b6); 4 Tom Moore, John Bracken, Eddie Guilfoyle, Tom Dunne 71pts (b6); 5 Pat Collins, Tom Brett, Dermot Moloney, Peter McQuillan 71pts (b6); 6 Pat Drennan, Willie ‘B’ Murphy, Brendan McIntyre, Ger Power 69pts; 7 Frank Byrne, Noel Skehan, Eugene Orr, Martin Kelly 68pts.

Seventy-six players took part.

SEPTEMBER’DIARY: Monday, September 10, away outing to Thurles GC; Thursday, September 13, Captain Willie Leahy’s prize and Golfer of the Year, Round 4.

Entry sheet for both events are on the senior gents notice board.

Thursday, September 27, - Golfer of the Year, Round 5.

PRO SHOP: There will be a ladies putting class held on Friday, September 14. The class commences at 11am and will be of one hour duration. It will be followed by tea and coffee in the clubhouse.

As places are limited, members should contact the Pro Shop (056 776 1730) and reserve their place. The cost is €15.

LADIES CLUB: Congratulations are extended to the Kilkenny ladies senior foursome team on their exciting win in Tullamore last week.

RESULTS: August 30, ladies 18 hole Stableford, 1 Stella Coughlan (20) 38pts; 2 Grainne Parker (23) 37pts (b9); gross, Jan Browne (3) 32 pts; 3 Ana Lyons (18) 37pts (b9).

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Mary Feighery (38) 19pts; 2 Peggy Murray (32) 18pts.

CSS - 73.

Senior ladies, 1 Nuala Crotty, Joan Cashin, Mary Lawlor, Mary Feighery 44pts; 2 Paula Bradbury, Kathleen Price, Phil Cooke, Mary Gaffney 43pts; 3 Bridget Norwood, Joan O’Sullivan, Margaret McDonald, Aileen Hehir 41pts.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: There will be social golf, followed by finger food, on Saturday. Sign in from 4.15 for 5pm start.

BRIDGE: There will be no Bridge next Monday.

The weekly sessions will recommence on Monday, October 8 (7.30pm)/

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28 to 10.52am ladies and gents Open singles, 11. to 11.56am Society, 12.04 to 4.36pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.08 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.44pm members time; Friday, 9.56am to 12.20pm Society, 1 to 2.04pm members time; Saturday, 7.24 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 9.24am ladies and gents competition, 9.32 to 11.36am Society, 11.48am to 2.28pm club finals, 2.44 to 3.56pm Society, 4.04 to 5.24pm mixed Social Golf; Sunday, 7.32am to 3.56pm ladies and gents 18 hole singles Stableford; Monday, 10.04am to 12.04 Society, 1 to 2.04pm members time, 2.12 to 4.20pm ladies and gents 18 hole singles Stableford; Tuesday, 8.20 to 8.44am ladies 18 hole competition, 9 to 9.08am ladies nine hole competition, 9.16 to 9.48am ladies 18 hole competition, 9.56 to 10.20am ladies nine hole competition, 12.20 to 1.48pm ladies 18 hole competition, 1.56 to 2.20pm ladies nine hole competition, 3.56 to 4.36pm ladies 18 hole competition; Wednesday, 1 to 2.20pm members time.

