The soccer fixtures in Kilkenny this week

The following are the Kilkenny and District League fixtures for the coming week:

SATURDAY

Under-19 League

Freebooters v Callan United, 2.30pm.

Evergreen B v Stoneyford United, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny v Midlands League, Derdimus 2.30pm.

SUNDAY

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy

Defence Forces v Kilkenny & DL, Crumlin 2.30pm.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Thomastown United B v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Bridge United A v Freebooters B, 11am.

Callan United v Evergreen C, 2pm.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Evergreen 46 v Brookville, 11am.

Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

Castlewarren Celtic v River Rangers, 11am.

East End United v Ormonde Villa, 2.30pm.

Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup

Newpark B v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Deen Celtic B v Highview Athletic B, 11am.

Under-17 Con Downey Shield

Freebooters v East End United, 2.30pm.

Bridge United v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Under-17 League

Stoneyford United v Lions, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

