The soccer fixtures in Kilkenny this week

The following are the Kilkenny and District League fixtures for the coming week:
SATURDAY
Under-19 League
Freebooters v Callan United, 2.30pm.
Evergreen B v Stoneyford United, 2.30pm.
Thomastown United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.
Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League
Kilkenny v Midlands League, Derdimus 2.30pm.
SUNDAY
FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy
Defence Forces v Kilkenny & DL, Crumlin 2.30pm.
Rico’s of Gowran Division One
Thomastown United B v Stoneyford United, 11am.
Bridge United A v Freebooters B, 11am.
Callan United v Evergreen C, 2pm.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two
Evergreen 46 v Brookville, 11am.
Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup
Castlewarren Celtic v River Rangers, 11am.
East End United v Ormonde Villa, 2.30pm.
Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup
Newpark B v Paulstown 06, 11am.
Deen Celtic B v Highview Athletic B, 11am.
Under-17 Con Downey Shield
Freebooters v East End United, 2.30pm.
Bridge United v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.
Under-17 League
Stoneyford United v Lions, 2.30pm.
Thomastown United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.
