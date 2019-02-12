Soccer: The latest fixtures and results from the Kilkenny & District League

It's another busy weekend in the Kilkenny & District League with plenty of games on the schedule:

SATURDAY

FAI Youths' Cup

Villa (Waterford) v Freebooters, 5pm.

Leinster Under-19 Cup

Thomastown United v Home Farm, 2pm.

Under-19 League

Evergreen A v Lions, 2.30pm.

Stoneyford United v Evergreen B, 2.30pm.

Callan United v Deen Celtic, 2.30pm.

SUNDAY

St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Highview Athletic A v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Evergreen 46 v Ormonde Villa, 11am.

Freshford Town A v Brookville, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

Paulstown 06 v Tullaroan, 2.30pm.

Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup

Callan United v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Bridge United A v Spa United, 11am.

Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup

Highview Athletic B v Freshford Town B, 2.30pm.

Under-17 League

Lions v East End United, 2.30pm.

Bridge United v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Stoneyford United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Fort Rangers 1, Evergreen A 4.

Evergreen B 0, Thomastown United A 2.

Rico's of Gowran Division One

Freebooters B 5, Stoneyford United 0.

Spa United 0, Thomastown United B 3.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Castlewarren Celtic 2, Ormonde Villa 7.

Freshford Town A 1, Newpark A 3.

Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup

Bridge United B 1, Paulstown 06 2.

Deen Celtic B 2, St John's 0.

Tullaroan 1, Newpark B 2.

Under-19 League

Lions 3, Evergreen B 0.

Evergreen A 0, Freebooters 1.

Deen Celtic 7, Thomastown United 1.

Under-17 League

Thomastown United 3, Bridge United 1.

Stoneyford United 3, East End United 2.

Highview Athletic 2, Freebooters 1.

Evergreen A 0, Lions 3.

Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL 2, SDFL 2.