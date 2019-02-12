Soccer: The latest fixtures and results from the Kilkenny & District League
It's another busy weekend in the Kilkenny & District League with plenty of games on the schedule:
SATURDAY
FAI Youths' Cup
Villa (Waterford) v Freebooters, 5pm.
Leinster Under-19 Cup
Thomastown United v Home Farm, 2pm.
Under-19 League
Evergreen A v Lions, 2.30pm.
Stoneyford United v Evergreen B, 2.30pm.
Callan United v Deen Celtic, 2.30pm.
SUNDAY
St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division
Highview Athletic A v Deen Celtic A, 11am.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two
Evergreen 46 v Ormonde Villa, 11am.
Freshford Town A v Brookville, 11am.
Brogmaker Division Three
Paulstown 06 v Tullaroan, 2.30pm.
Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup
Callan United v Stoneyford United, 11am.
Bridge United A v Spa United, 11am.
Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup
Highview Athletic B v Freshford Town B, 2.30pm.
Under-17 League
Lions v East End United, 2.30pm.
Bridge United v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.
Stoneyford United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.
SOCCER RESULTS
St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division
Fort Rangers 1, Evergreen A 4.
Evergreen B 0, Thomastown United A 2.
Rico's of Gowran Division One
Freebooters B 5, Stoneyford United 0.
Spa United 0, Thomastown United B 3.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two
Castlewarren Celtic 2, Ormonde Villa 7.
Freshford Town A 1, Newpark A 3.
Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup
Bridge United B 1, Paulstown 06 2.
Deen Celtic B 2, St John's 0.
Tullaroan 1, Newpark B 2.
Under-19 League
Lions 3, Evergreen B 0.
Evergreen A 0, Freebooters 1.
Deen Celtic 7, Thomastown United 1.
Under-17 League
Thomastown United 3, Bridge United 1.
Stoneyford United 3, East End United 2.
Highview Athletic 2, Freebooters 1.
Evergreen A 0, Lions 3.
Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League
Kilkenny & DL 2, SDFL 2.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on