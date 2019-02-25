St Kieran's storm to victory No. 56 in Leinster

St Kieran’s College chalked up their 56th Leinster post primary schools senior ‘A’ hurling championship success when they beat Coláiste Eoin (Dublin) in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise yesterday.

The All-Ireland champions looked unsure when they fell behind for the first time in the 41st minute, but they held their fading opponents scoreless for the remainder of the game as they shot eight points to take the title.

While both teams enjoyed generous amounts of possession early on, St Kieran’s regained the initiative through scores by Eoghan Moylan and Brennan before Colaiste Eoin finished the first scoring to cut the St Kieran’s lead to 1-8 to 2-4 by the break.

Although backed by the breeze in the new half, St Kieran’s were slow to find their full stride, but when they struck three points in less than 90 seconds through Aaron Brennan, Ciaran Brennan and Cody they change the run of the game by the three quarter mark.

On the Kilkenny college roared from there, claiming a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

SCORERS: St Kieran’s cOLLEGE - C. Brennan (1-4); C. Kenny, E. Cody (0-4 each); D. Blanchfield, E. Moylan, A. Brennan, C. Hoban, C. Kelly (0-1 each). Coláiste Eoin - P. Puirséil (1-1); D. Mac Giolla Bhríde (1-0); S. Ó Fiachna, P Ó Luineacháin (0-2 each); I. Ó hEithir, D Mac Duinnsléibhe (0-1 each).

