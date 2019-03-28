Mount Juliet get back in the swing in terms of medal competitions

The first medal competition of the new golfing year was held at Mount Juliet golf club on Sunday. With placing on the fairway only this was a counting competition for handicaps.

The best score of the day was returned by Liam Tierney (8) in category one. He went round in a three over par 75, which gave him a nett 67 to return a convincing win. Category two was won by Padraic Tierney with a level par nett 72. Simon Hall won category three with a fine 69 nett and the ladies medal was won by Alison Hoyne with a 74 nett. Paddy Collins won the junior prize.

CLUB: The Leinster fourball team made an early exit from the competition at the hands of a strong Waterford GC, losing 4-1. Three matches were lost and the remaining matches were called in when victory in both matches was a strong possibility.

The panel consisted of Richie Tierney & Simon Hall, Jason Devine & James E. Brett, Jack McNamara & Diarmaid Crowley, John O’Connor & John McNena and Jon O’Sullivan & Bryan Phelan. The team was managed by Seamus Grace and assisted by Brian Blanchfield.

The All-Ireland Mixed Foursomes team had an impressive 3½ to 1½ win over New Ross. Sean Brett & Brenda O’Sullivan won at home while Ryan O’Dwyer & Margaret O’Dwyer were called in.

There were wins in New Ross for Tim Howes & Mary Molloy and John O’Dwyer & Kathleen Hession while Dermot Fennelly & Helen Walsh lost a tight match. The team is managed by Myra Phelan with the assistance of John O’Dwyer.

LADIES: Lady Captain Freda Mullen held a nine-hole social outing for the lady members on Wednesday last. There was a fine turnout of 50 players.

RESULTS: Results, March Medal, March 24: Cat One - Liam Tierney (8), 67 shots. Cat Two: Padraic Tierney (12), 72 shots. Cat Three: Simon Hall (21), 69 shots. Ladies: Alison Hoyne (24), 74 shots.

CALLAN

The Wednesday open singles competition continues today (Wednesday) at Callan GC. Check the club for available times.

The mixed competition is held every Friday.

RGA: Results, RGA competition, March 25: Cat A - 1 Jim O’Brien, 25pts; 2 John Grace, 22pts (c/b); 3 Paddy Grace, 22pts. Cat B - 1 Kieran Ryan, 21pts; 2 Michael Comerford, 21pts (c/b); 3 Dick O’Shea, 19pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies 12-hole competition, March 19: 1 Bernie Madigan, 23pts; 2 Teresa Phelan, 18pts; 3 Berna Walsh, 17pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole competition: 1 Ann Needham, 2 Mary Norton.

Results, senior ladies competition, March 21: 1 Jean Grace, 2 Berna Walsh, 3 Margaret Comerford.

SPRING: Results, spring league (week seven): Cat A - Paul Madigan, 35pts. Cat B - Sean Millea, 38pts. Cat C - Jack Sharp, 44pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 11, 22 and 34. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Teckie Brett, Murt Duggan and Peter Coyne. The jackpot is now €1,550.

CASTLECOMER

Forty-two golfers played in the seniors’ 16-hole classic at Castlecomer GC on Wednesday last. The day was bright, mild and calm with some very good scores being returned in the near perfect conditions.

Results: 1 Seán Scanlon (17), Michael Doheny (17), John Hardy (26) & Matt Pollack (27), 73pts; 2 Paddy Neary (18), Pat Morrissey (19) & Ger Comerford (23), 73pts; 3 Murty Coonan (12), Betty Owens (18) & Eddie Fogarty (28), 71pts.

SUBS: Annual subscriptions can be paid to Linda at the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 4, 11, 14 and 27. The jackpot is now €11,000.

RESULTS: Results, men’s open singles, March 24: 1 David Douglas (16), 48pts; 2 Kevin O’Neill (19), 46pts; gross Michael Buggy (1), 35pts. Class One (0-10): Padraig Curry (4), 38pts. Class Two (11-18): Michael Manogue (12), 44pts. Class Three (19 and over): Roddy McMyler (19), 39pts (b6).

Results, mixed foursomes qualifier, March 24: 1 Gerry Mealy & Betty Byrne, 40pts; 2 Anthony Gilroy & Emer Foley, 38pts; 3 Seamus O’Connor & Eileen Healy, 37pts (b9); 4 Marty O’Shea & Jo Costigan, 37pts.

Results, men’s open singles, March 18: 1 Sean Scanlan (17), 44pts; 2 David Douglas (16), 41pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors singles stableford (Bog Oak Trophy). Meet at 9.30am for tee off at 10am. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open stableford singles.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Members of the seniors club were out in full force at Mountain View GC on Thursday last to wish Michael Dobbyn the very best on his retirement from the golf course.

The O’Neill family made a presentation to Michael to thank him for his years of dedicated service to the club. Bee O’Grady wished him a healthy and happy retirement, expressing to all how much Michael will be missed.

STABLEFORD: This weekend’s competition is a GUI 18-hole single stableford.

SUBS: Members are reminded that annual subscriptions are now due. Renewals €299, distance €150. All membership includes Golfing Union of Ireland subscription. Further information from 087-7092704.

PRIZES: All outstanding prizes are available for collection on Sunday between 2 and 4pm.

DANCING: Due to popular demand the social dancing lessons will continue for a further six weeks. Social dancing is to Pat Hayes this Friday in The Greenhouse from 10pm.

BEREAVED: Sympathy went to former club president Jimmy Fitzpatrick and family, who have been bereaved by the death of his mother Babbie and the Mullally family, who have been bereaved by the death of Ned Mullally.

GOWRAN PARK

There was a great turnout for the men’s monthly medal competition at Gowran Park GC on Sunday.

Results: 1 Tony Dunne, 2 Gerard Prendergast, 3 Ger Treacy; gross Paul Whelan, 4 Liam Whitely, 5 Martin Prendergast. Over-18 handicap: Liam Dowling

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole single stableford, March 20: 1 Helena McCormack, 38pts; 2 Ann Mullins, 33pts; 3 Kate Hennessy, 33pts.

Results, nine-hole singles stableford, March 20: 1 Eithne Byrne, 16pts; 2 Ann Farrell, 15pts; 3 Margaret Bower, 12pts.

EASTER: The club will host an Easter three-person rumble from April 20 to 22. Entry fee is €20 for visitors, €5 for members.

GOLDEN: Results, golden golfers 11-hole champagne scramble, March 22: 1 Frank Costello (15), Pat Mulrooney (19) & Peter O’Shea (23), 53pts; 2 Pat Staunton (16), Tom Dack (24) & Jim Fisher (26), 51pts; 3 Dan Stallard (7), Steve Barber (17) & Fionnuala Taylor (33), 50pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) to Friday: Spring series open singles (visitor €20, member €5).

BORRIS

Results, open singles v-par competition, Borris GC, March 24 & 25: 1 Paul Dundon (14), 4up; 2 Alan Foley (12), 1up; 3 Jimmy Conran (12), level (B9); 4 Des Gannon (14), level (B9); 5 Michael Cowman (14), level.

NINE: Results, weekly nine-hole competition, March 24: 1 Paul Dundon (14), 24pts; 2 Matthew Flynn O’Connor (7), 20pts; 3 Declan Roberts (6), 19pts (L3).

Results, nine-hole competition, March 17: 1 Paul Dundon (14), 24pts; 2 Pat Leahy (17), 21pts (L6).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 8, 18, 22, 28. Lucky dip winners (€20) were: Peter Cox, Billy Canning, Kevin Ryan. The jackpot is now €5,800.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, 18-hole singles stableford, Rathdowney GC, March 22 & 23: 1 Paul Delaney (19), 39pts; 2 Willie Claxton (7), 39pts; 3 Denis Cleere (18), 38pts; 4 Timmy Williams (19), 38pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors scramble, March 21: 1 Christy Jones, Eamon Nolan & Seamus Pyne, 42½ (B9); 2 Larry Phelan, Maurice Roche & John Collier, 42½.

LOTTO: The jackpot is €4,400.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.