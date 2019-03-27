Kilkenny golf: Mark and Dermot putting Junior Cup panel together

Kilkenny golf club team managers Mark Shortall and Dermot Doyle are putting together a panel interested in representing the club in the Junior Cup.

Anyone interested should have a lowest handicap of four in the last year (2018). Place your name on the sheet on the notice board if interested.

There will be a meeting for panelists in the clubhouse on Thursday (8pm).

GOLFER OF YEAR: The Kilkenny Honda Centre Golfer of the Year is back on the agenda with this weekend’s Monthly Medal the third counting competition.

Anthony Cleere will be trying to increase his lead over a strong chasing pack in this marathon event.

After the Monthly Medal there are 11 more counting events. Each competition carries 15 points for the winner, with reducing points for the remaining places.

For the four ‘majors’ (Captains and Presidents prize, the Lady Captains prize to men and the club singles Matchplay) there will be an additional five points to play for. The winner will receive 20 points.

The competition is open to all adult, including intermediate members.

Inter-club competitions - mixed foursomes at Kilkenny (3), Castlecomer (2) on Sunday, April 7 April (3pm).

Managers - Rob O’Shea and Catherine King.

COURSE NEWS: There is placing throughout the course, except in hazards.

Members are reminded that scores are non-counting for handicap purposes but will be counted as one of the three required for the Captains prize.

These cards must be for the full 18 holes. Returns for 13/14 holes will not be counted.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 18 hole Spring singles, 1 Philip Cross (20) 44pts; 2 Aidan Brennan (9) 43pts; 3 Pat Collins (13) 42pts; gross, Paul O’Hara (scr) 38pts; 4 Henry Bourke (18) 41pts (b9); 5 Michael Fogarty (9) 41pts (b9); 6 PJ O’Neill (16) 41pts (b1).

Category 1 (15-19) Paul Colfer (17) 41pts; Category 2 (20+) Michael O’Sullivan (22) 37pts.

Two's Club - 6th John O’Donnell, Tony Butler, Brian Spratt, Aidan McDonald, James Young; 10th Pat Butler (jnr), Ivan Dunne, John Byrne, Eoin Cantwell; 15th Pat Butler (jnr), Gus Carey, Dermot Doyle, Aidan Brennan; 17th Pat Butler, Dean Smithwick, Martin Duggan, Shane Whelan, Aidan Brennan,

Each 'Two' receives €22.10 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, March 21, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Matt Ruth, Philip O’Neill, Pat O’Shea, Myles McCabe 68; 2 Frank Byrne, Mick O’Flynn, Eamonn Everard, Martin Kelly 67; 3 Liam Cody, Eddie Guilfoyle, Jimmy Rhatigan, Nicky Lawlor 64 (b6); 4 Michael Hayes, Paddy Witherow, Donie Butler, Joe Ledwidge 64; 5 Joe Gannon, Billy Burke, Oliver Duggan, Michael Cody 63 (b3); 6 Michael Daly, Martin Mullane, Brian Keane, Liam O’Carroll 63 (b1); 7 Tom Gunning, Richard Butler, Dermot Moloney, Eugene Orr 63.

The entry sheet for the seniors mixed on Thursday, April 4 has been posted on the senior gents Notice Board. Nearly 55 have entered to date. The optimum number is 80 players.

Draw, on a high low basis, is on Monday. Members will be advised of their team playing partners and starting tee in advance.

This will be a Champagne Scramble with a shotgun start at 10am. The entry fee is €10, including a hot plate.

The next competition, a Rumble, is on Thursday. One score to count at the first four holes, two scores at the next four holes, three scores at the next four holes and all four to count at last hole.

Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

LADIES: The club team has a Challenge Cup tie against Gowran in Callan on Saturday, April 6 (1.3opm). The format is five singles matches with handicap range of 28 and above. Maximum playing handicap is 33.

Teams must play in order of handicap with five the maximum number of shots conceded.

Panel - Kay Gray (28), Ann Kelly (28), Marcella O’Regan (29), Breda Comerford (30), Frances Graham, (30), Ann Shortt (30), Mary Corcoran (31), Ber Crowdle (31), Mary Gorman (31), Mary Moynihan (32), Peggy Murray (33).

Managers - Joan Cashin and Edith Ogilvie.

LADIES INTO GOLF: Ladies who have volunteered to assist with the Ladies Into Golf programme should note there is an information evening in the clubhouse this evening Wednesday (7.30pm).

Additional volunteers welcome.

Results March 19, 18 hole Stableford, 1 Peggy Murray (33) 35 and Elizabeth Neary (18) 35; Gross, Jan Brown (3) 30; 3 Margaret Butler (22) 35; 4 Mary Leahy Browne (4) 34; 5 Margaret Cuddihy (9) 34.

Nine hole Stableford 1 Jo Lawlor (18) 17; 2 Pat Walsh (28) 16.

Senior ladies, March 21, 1 Nuala Crotty, Kitty Nolan, Peggy Murray, 29; 2 Jane Duggan, Frances Graham, Elizabeth Tobin 28; 3 Anne (D) Murphy, Breda Comerford, Sheila O’Mahony 27; 4 Bridget Norwood, Kathleen Price, Mary O’Connell 26; 5 Ann Gunning, Breda Kavanagh, Anne (M) Murphy, Mary Gaffney 26.

BRIDGE: March 11, 13 Table Howell, 1 Catherine King and Joan Cashin; 2 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 3 Ann and Carl Widger; 4 Paddy Smee and Breda Kavanagh; 5 Dom Murphy and Terry Harmer; 6 Imelda Pollock and Rita McMahon.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28 to 10.52am ladies and gents Open singles, 11am to 12.04pm Society, 12.12 to 3.24pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.52am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time, 2.36 to 2.44pm visitors; Friday, 11.32am to 12.52pm visitor, guests, Club practice, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 2.28pm visitors; Saturday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 8.36 to 10.12am ladies and gents competition, 10.28 to 11.24am Society, 11.56am to 12.28pm ladies and gents competition, 12.52 to 1.48pm members time, 1.56 to 2.44pm Society; Sunday, 7.32am to 4.20pm ladies and gents competition (gents March Monthly medal, Stroke; ladies, 18 hole Stroke); Monday, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 2.28 to 4.28pm gents March Monthly medal, 5.40 to 6.12pm Provincial Towns practice; Tuesday, 8.28 to 9.40am ladies 18 holes, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 18 holes, 1.40 to 2..20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 3.56 to 4.20pm ladies 18 holes; Wednesday, April 3, 7.16 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 am to 4.28pm ladies and gents Open singles.

