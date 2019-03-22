Golf really in the swing now in Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Callan and Gowran

Members of Kilkenny golf club must have three completed singles cards prior to the qualifying round of the Captain’s prize to be eligible to play.

Starting with this weekend’s spring singles, although these will not count for handicap adjustments, members cards will count towards their three cards.

TEAM NEWS: Details for the draw for the various AIG Cups and Shields are below, with the exception of a couple of competitions.

Details for the ladies will follow.

AIG Pierce Purcell at Abbeyleix on Saturday, Sunday, May 11/12. Area qualifiers.

Quarter-final to bee confirmed. Finals in Greenore GC.

Draw - Abbeyleix, The Heath, Rathdowney, Kilkenny, Royal Curragh, Athy, Gowran, Callan, Mountrath, Portlaoise, Castlecomer, Carlow, Mount Juliet, Waterford.

Managers - Brian Cullen and Seamus Rochford.

AIG Junior Cup area qualifiers at New Ross on Saturday, Sunday, June 8, 9. Area qualifiers

Quarter-final to be confirmed. Finals in Greenore GC.

Draw - New Ross, Callan, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Borris, Gowran, Rosslare, Enniscorthy, St Helen’s Bay.

Managers - Mark Shortall and Dermot Doyle.

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield at Portarlington on Saturday, Sunday, June 22, 23. Area qualifiers.

Quarter-finals to be confirmed. Finals at Royal Tara.

Draw - Portarlington, Tullamore, Eskerhills, Rathdowney, Carlow, Kilkenny, Mount Wolsley, Borris, Waterford, Mt Juliet, Heath, Mountrath, New Forest, Mt Temple, Castlecomer, Birr, Glasson, Callan, Gowran.

Managers - Leo Byrne and Liam Cody.

AIG Senior Cup at Courtown. Area qualifier on Saturday, Sunday, June 22, 23. Area qualifier

Finals on August 24, 25.

Draw - Courtown, Wexford, Woodenbridge, Coolatin, Callan, Kilkenny, Rosslare, New Ross, Mount Wolsley, Arklow, Emnniscorthy, Mount Juliet, Waterford, Carlow.

Manager - Richard Duggan.

AIG Barton Shield at Mount Juliet. Area qualifier on Saturday, Sunday, May 18, 19.

Quarter-finals to be cpmformed. Finals on July 27 at Royal Tara.

Draw - Mount Juliet, New Ross, Waterford, Rarthdowney, Courtown, Rosslare, Callan, Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Carlow.

Manager - Richard Duggan.

Irish Junior foursomes at Waterford (2). Winners meet Mount Juliet/Castlecomer in second round.

Date - On or before Sunday, April 7.

Managers - Michael Keenan and Rob O’Shea.

Provincial Towns at Castlecomer (5), Kilkenny (4) on or before Monday, April 22.

Winnersl play Rathsallagh/Tulfarris.

Managers - John Byrne and Derek O’Gorman.

Barton Cup at Killerig (3), Kilkenny (2) on or before Sunday, April 14.

Managers - Brendan Power and James Young.

JB Carr at Kilkenny (3), Gowran (2) on May 4.

Managers - Willie Leahy and Pat Collins.

Mixed foursomes at Kilkenny (3), Castlecomer (2) on or before April 7.

Managers - Rob O’Shea and Catherine King.

COURSE NEWS: With the current indifferent weather and more heavy rainfall forecast, the use of buggies may be prohibited.

Members are advised to check in advance by contacting the Pro Shop (056 776 1730).

INSURANCE: While a substantial number of members have already availed of the AON peresonal insurance scheme, there is a reminder to those still considering joining that the closing date is April 1.

Members should contact the office to avail of this policy. Cost €27.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, sponsored by Paddy Raggett Homes, 1 Ben McGarry, Aidan Phelan, Gavin Phelan, Niall Maloney (Mountain View) 93; 2 Jim White, Frank Byrne, Alan Byrne, Anthony White 92; 3 Tommy Buckley, Shane O’Neill, Stephen Dawson, Ger Wall 91 (b9); 4 Barry Walsh, N. Grace, M. Grace, John Bracken 91 (b1); 5 Alan Brett, Mark Brennan, Niall Sheehan, Ned Nolan 91.

Two’s Club - 6th Nathan Ryan, Geoff Meagher, Sean Boland, James Bateman, Ann Widger; 10th Brendan Power, David Farragher, Alan Brett, Mary Dowling, Eoin Doyle; 15th Anthony White, Ann Widger; 17th Tony Butler, John Hayes, Shane O’Neill.

Each ’Two’ receives €29.80 credit in the Pro Shop.

SENIORS: Senior gents game on March. 14, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Matt Ruth, Tom Brett, Tom Reade, Jerry O’Dwyer 61; 2 Pat Foley, Phillip O’Neill, Eddie Guilfoyle, Martin Treacy 59; 3 Noel Skehan, Martin Mullane, Tony Joyce, Liam Merrins 58 (b6); 4 Gerry Leahy, Michael McCarthy, John King, Gerry Bowe 58 (b1); 5 Michael Daly, Jim Ryan, Maurice Ryan, Paddy Hally 58 (b6); 6 Pat Collins, Willie ’B’ Murphy, Brian Keane, Richard Butler 58; 7 Gabriel Maher, Peter Dabinett, Noel O’Sullivan, Myles McCabe 57 (B3).

Fifty-two players took part.

Seniors should note that in future the presentation of weekly prizes will be at 4pm or immediately after play finishes.

If winners cannot attend the prize giving they should have a representative collect their prize.

The entry sheet for the seniors mixed on Thursday, April 4 has been posted on the notice board. Draw is on Tuesday, April 2.

Players will be advised of their team playing partners and starting tee in advance on Tuesday.

Format is a Champagne Scramble with a shotgun start at 10am.

The entrance fee is €10, payable on the day and includes a hotplate.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

April diary - Thursday 4th, senior ladies and gents mixed competition; Thursday 11th, Golfer of the Year, round 1.

LADIES: Details of the draw for the various All-Ireland and provincial competitions will be published next week.

RESULTS: March 12, 18 hole fourball Stableford, 1 Margaret Butler (22) and Catherine Barrett (20) 39pts; 2 Catherine King (17) and Mary King (21) 34pts.

Senior ladies, March 14, 1 Edith Ogilvie, Josie Bolger, Mary Lawlor 36pts; 2 Bridget Norwood, Jane Duggan, Peggy Murray, Mary Shields 28pts.

The date for the seniors mixed is Thursday, April 4. The format will be a Champagne scramble.

Entries are now being taken. Interested members should place their name on the sheet on the notice board.

Draw takes place on Tuesday, April 2. The cost, to include a hotplate, is €10.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 1 to 2.20pm members time; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52 am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 11.32 to 11.48am visitors, 12.44 to 12.52pm visitors, 1 to 2.20pm members time.

Saturday, 7.08 to 8.36am members time, 8.44 to 10.04am ladies and gents competition (gents 18 hole spring singles; ladies 18 hole Stableford), 11 to 11.16am visitors, 1 to 1.56pm members time; Sunday, 7.32am to 3.08pm ladies and gents competition ( gents 18 hole spring singles; ladies 18 hole Stableford);

Monday, 10.52am to 12.52pm gents spring singles, 1 to 2.20pm member time; Tuesday, 8.20 to 9.40am ladies 18 holes, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 10.36 to 11.24am visitors, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 18 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, March 27, 8.28 to 10.52am ladies and gents Open singles, 11am to 12.04pm Society, 12.12 to 3.24pm ladies and gents Open singles.

CASTLECOMER

The cook-off at Avalon House Hotel, held in aid of the golf club, was a great success.

Thanks went to the Avalon staff and sponsors and to chefs Cathal O’Dowd, James Rigby and Keith Boyle.

Relevant recipes from the night will be available on the club website.

TEAM: Results, St Patrick’s Day open two-person team event: 1 Michael Manogue (12), Brian Dermody (16), 47pts; 2 Christy Comerford (14), Anthony Dillon (17), 43pts (b3).

SENIORS: Twenty-eight golfers played in the 16-hole scramble on Wednesday. Despite the blustery conditions some good scores were returned.

Results: 1 Seán Scanlon (17), Ger Comerford (23), Liam Farrell (23) & Johnny Hardy (26), 71pts; 2 Michael Doheny (17), Martin Mealy (25) & John Shore (30), 67pts; 3 Christy Comerford (14), Pat Morrissey (19) & Matt Pollack (27), 67pts.

RECYCLING: A joint textile recycling collection will be held on Monday, April 15 to raise funds for the SOS and the golf club. Bags can be dropped into the golf club any day between 9am and 5pm or into the SOS Centre, Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 15, 16 and 24. The jackpot is now €10,800.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic. Assembly at 9.30am for 10am tee-off. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open singles.

CALLAN

Competition is still keen in the spring league, which is entering its final weeks, at Callan GC.

Paul Madigan was the winner in Category A with 39 points. Peter Ryan took the spoils in Category B with 39 points while Kieran Grace was first in Category C with 38 points.

LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition: 1 Maura O’Mahoney, 2 Mary Barry.

SINGLES: Results, O’Dwyer Golf Wednesday open singles competition: 1 Jamie Tennyson, 39pts; 2 Kieran Grace, 34pts (B9); gross Shane Roche, 23pts.

RGA: Results, RGA three-man scramble, March 11: 1 Martin Maher, Pat Wall & John Butler, 54.9pts; 2 John Ryan, Brendan McDonald & Kieran Ryan, 56pts (c/b); 3 Coleman Loughnane, Michael Phelan & Michael Comerford, 56pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 2, 5 and 35. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Maura Kinchella, Ger Woodcock and Noreen Power. The jackpot is now €1,450.

GOWRAN PARK

A cracking Easter is in store when Gowran Park GC host an open three-person rumble competition in April.

Timesheets for the competition, which will run from Easter Saturday to Monday, are available from the golf office, tel 056-7726699. Entry fee is €5 for members, €20 for visitors.

GOLDEN: Results, golden golfers 11-hole scramble, March 15: 1 Gerry Doyle (14), Steve Barber (17) & Seamus Lee (24), 34.5 nett; 2 Dan Stallard (7), Tom Kenny (17), Martin Walsh (19) & Mandy Curry (36), 36.7 nett.

GoY: The club Golfer of the Year competition comprises all the monthly medals, singles matchplay, foursomes matchplay, White V-Par, White Stroke, President’s Prize and Captain’s Prize competitions. The point structure hasn’t changed and is displayed on the notice board in the locker room.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) to Friday: Spring series open singles (member €5, visitor €20). Saturday & Sunday: Men’s and Ladies 18-hole singles/Monthly Medal.

BORRIS

Results, open team event, Borris GC March 16 & 17: 1 Johnny Prendergast (7) & Edward Holden (12), 68pts; 2 Martin Bolger (8) & John Canning (19), 62pts.

SINGLES: Results, open singles competition, March 9 & 10: 1 John Canning (19), 39pts; 2 Paul Kielthy (14), 38pts; 3 Martin Hanrahan (20), 37pts; gross Michael Bolger (4), 31pts; 5 Johnny Prendergast (7), 36pts (B9); 6 Michael Cowman (15), 36pts (B9).

NINE: Results, nine-hole weekly competition: 1 Tommy Malone (12), 20pts; 2 Stephen Gannon (10), 19pts.

LEAGUE: Results, Healy’s Pharmacy Wednesday League (round two:) 1 Paddy Hayles (18), 38pts (L6); 2 Terry Whelan (13), 38pts (B9); 3 Frank O’Farrell (27, Carlow), 38pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 5, 11, 20, 28. Lucky Dip winners (€20): Justin Manning, Stephen Gannon. The jackpot is now €5,700.

LADIES: March 13, 13 holes, 1 Mgt.Whelan (22) 4 down; 2 Mary Quirke (17) 5 down; 3 Linda Kidd (27) 5 down.

NEW ROSS

With a gale force wind sweeping the course, scores in the seniors weekly outing were expected to be way down.

However, the veterans 13 teams defied the elements to bring in excellent returns. A bonus was that it held dry throughout with the March winds abating.

The top honours went to Dick Cuddihy (12), John Murphy (20), Brian Dolan (21) and Tom Kent (27) with a great score of 96 points.

Hot on their heels came Michael Kavanagh (17), Willie Naddy (20), Robert O’Dwyer (22) and Jamesie Murphy (24) with 94 points. That quartet failed to add to their cracking 55 points on the outward nine, registering only 39 points on the homeward run.

Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan (17), Kenny Irwin (21), Frank Boyle (23) and Mick Wade finished third with 93 points by virtue of a better tally over the last six holes (30/29).

The nearest the pin prize went to Michael Kavanagh on the 9th hole.

The teams and tee times for Gowran Park on Monday are - 10.30am Patsy Farrell, Tony Redmond, Paddy Mahony, Aidan O’Connor; 10-38am Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Willie Naddy, John Murphy, Jamesie Murphy; 10.46am Tony Harford Tommy Ryan, Brian Dolan, Tom Kent; 10.54am Jimmy Furlong, John Colfer, Larry Shannon, Richie Byrne;

11.02am Andy Ronan, Willie Byrne, Mick Brennan, Tony Sexton; 11.10am Mikey Lee, Frank Boyle, John Joe Murray, Donie Cody; 11.18am Billy Redmond, Pat Traynor, Robert O’Dwyer, Les Jastrebski; 11.26am Michael Kavanagh, Michael Gannon, Jim Kehoe, Jim ‘Dublin’ Ryan; 11.34am Martin Forristal, Jimmy O’Neill, Kenny Irwin, Philip Walsh.

Players should be in house early as tee times must be strictly adhered to.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, St Patrick’s Day Scramble, Rathdowney GC: 1 Pierce Phelan, Joe Hennessy & William Maher, 59.9 nett; 2 Michael O’Grady, John Canny & Dermot Keating, 60.1 nett; 3 Alan Bourke, David Guilfoyle & Sean Mullins, 60.9 nett. Ladies Prize: Kathleen Guilfoyle, Brigid Maher & Kathleen Maher, 64.9 nett.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, March 14: Category A - 1 Ed Carter, 28pts; 2 Paddy Delaney, 26pts. Category B - 1 Kieran Holland, 26pts; 2 Jim Kells, 24pts.

LOTTO: The golf club lotto jackpot is now €4,400.

