Liam Tierney was the big winner in Mount Juliet

Ongoing spring maintenance at Mount Juliet golf club meant there was only one competition at Mount Juliet during the week. It was Sunday’s 18-holes singles.

This ended in victory for Liam Tierney, who just prevailed over Jim Gorey on a countback after both players returning a fine score of 42 points.

Liam, playing off a handicap of 6, covered the 18-holes in level par, scoring 21 points respectively for each of his nine holes. Liam scored birdies at the second, seventh, 12th and 17th holes but also had four bogeys at the first, sixth, 10th and 16th holes.

Jim Gorey turned with 22 points, but could only add a further 20 points on his back nine holes.

Allison Hoyne won the ladies section with 33 points, scoring 17 and 16 points respectively for each nine holes.

FOURSOMES: The Junior Foursomes team, under the management of Michael Collins, lost their match to Castlecomer juniors by three holes.

INVITATION: The first Men’s Invitation Day will be held on Wednesday, April 10. The format will be a four-person team event.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

This weekend’s competition at Mountain View GC is a GUI 18-hole single stableford.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are reminded that membership is now due. Renewals are €299, distance €150. All membership includes GUI subscription. Further information from 087-7092704.

SOCIAL: Social dancing to Muriel O’Connor will be held on Friday in The Greenhouse from 10pm.

CALLAN

The spring league has been a resounding success at Callan GC, with the latest round attracting 69 players with some great scores returned.

Darren Comerford was the Category A winner with 39 points. Category B spoils went to Johnny Kennedy with a score of 41 points. Joe Tierney won Category C with 41 points.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, March 26: 1 Caroline Healy, 2 Geraldine O’Sullivan, 3 Melanie O’Brien, 4 Bridget Holohan.

Results, ladies 15-hole competition, March 25: 1 Bernie Madigan, 32pts; 2 Rita O’Neill, 30pts; 3 Eilish Ahern, 29pts; 4 Eileen Cuddihy, 28pts.

SINGLES: Results, O’Dwyer open singles, March 27: 1 Coleman Loughnane, 46pts; 2 John Mitchell, 41pts (B9); gross Martin O’Halloran, 34pts.

RGA: Results, RGA competition, March 24: Overall - Michael Quinlan, 32pts. Cat A - 1 Paddy Grace, 31pts (c/b); 2 Joe Pollard, 31pts (c/b); 3 Liam Duggan, 31pts (c/b); 4 Andy Whelan, 28pts (c/b). Cat B - 1 Brendan McDonald, 31pts (c/b); 2 John Holden, 31pts (c/b); 3 Kieran Ryan, 30pts (c/b); 4 Murt Duggan, 30pts (c/b).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 20, 27, 33. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Jim Ahern, Frank McKenna and Liam Hennessy jnr. The jackpot is now €1,650.

CASTLECOMER

Thirty-three seniors of Castlecomer GC contested the first ‘major’ of the year, the Bog Oak Trophy, over 16 holes in summer-like conditions.

In one of the most hotly-contested Bog Oak competitions in recent years, only two points separated the ‘magnificent seven’ prizewinners. The tremendous quality of the golf played reflected the excellent form of the players, the near-perfect weather and course conditions.

Results: 1 Ollie Gleeson (15), 36pts; 2 Tommy O’Neill (8), 36; 3 Gerry O’Neill (27), 36; 4 Murty Coonan (12), 35; 5 Seán Scanlon (17), 35; 6 Paddy Neary (18), 34; 7 Liam Farrell (23), 34.

Thanks went to the seniors committee and caterers for the excellent finger food served afterwards. Members are reminded that the first outing of the year is to Athy on Monday. Players to meet at 10am.

LADIES: The club will host a Ladies Get into Golf information evening in the clubhouse on Friday at 7.30pm. All are welcome. Sessions run for six weeks from Monday, April 8. This is an excellent opportunity to take up golf and meet new people.

The final date in the Ladies Spring League has been extended to Friday, April 12. All matches must be played by that date as no further extension will be allowed.

The first ladies 18-hole competition of the year was held recently. The competition was sponsored by Colin Phillips.

Results: 1 Loretta Mansfield, 39pts; 2 Bessie Brophy, 36pts; 3 Theresa Manning, 35pts.

Results, ladies High and Low competition, March 18: 1 Freda Campion & Bessie Brophy, 25pts; 2 Emer Foley & Eileen Gunner, 23pts (B6).

JUVENILES: The club’s Irish junior foursome team were successful in their match against Mount Juliet in Mount Juliet at the weekend. In a competition for under-18s the team is a young one - the oldest member is 15 and youngest just 12!

David Allen and Conor Brophy won their match by six holes while Louis Todd and Liam Doyle were called in on 17 when three down. Manager Del Todd was very proud of the result which earned the team a match against either Waterford or Kilkenny in the next round.

FOURBALL: The Castlecomer All-Ireland fourball team beat Carlow in the first round on Saturday.

RESULTS: Results, men’s open singles, March 31: 1 Christy Comerford, 41pts; 2 David Douglas, 40pts; gross Jason Brennan, 32pts. Class One: Damien Knox (5), 36pts (B9). Class Two: Eamonn Doyle (17), 38pts. Class Three: Patrick Kearney (25), 36pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 2, 7, 15 and 24. The jackpot is now €11,200.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic. Meet at 9.30am for 10am tee off. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open singles v-par.

GOWRAN PARK

The Gowran Park GC junior foursomes team had a good win on Sunday, beating Enniscorthy GC in their match.

Helena McCormack and Maura Coe won on the 17th while Catherine O’Driscoll and Orla McCormack won on the 15th. Ger Hickey and Theresa O’Neill were one up when called in.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 18-hole singles stableford, March 30 & 31: Cat One - 1 Eamon Bolger (11), 40; 2 Pat O’Hara (5), 38; 3 Alex Dunne (8), 38; 4 David Lawlor (6), 36. Category Two - 1 Myles Kehoe (13), 41; 2 Martin Prendergast (16), 40; 3 JJ Ryan (13), 40; 4 Liam Walsh (19), 36.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, March 27: 1 Mary Delehanty (37), 37pts; 2 Kate Hennessy (12), 36pts; 3 Fionnula Taylor (33), 35pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole singles stableford, March 27: 1 Fionnula Taylor (33), 16pts; 2 Eithne Donnelly (23), 16pts; 3 Ann Farrell (21), 16pts.

EASTER: The club will hold an open three-person rumble across the Easter Weekend.

Timesheets are available for the competition, which runs on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday, are available online or the golf office, tel 056-7726699. Entry fee is €20 for visitors, €5 for members.

SCRAMBLE: Results, golden golfers 11-hole scramble, March 29: 1 Gerry Doyle (14), John Greene (19), Jim Fisher (26), Catherine Somers (36), 34.2 nett; 2 Pat Staunton (16), Pat Mulrooney (19), David Bambrick (21), 36.4 nett; 3 Dan Stallard (7), Finbar Hegarty (18), Fionnula Taylor (33), 36.5 nett; 4 Liam O’Dwyer (12), Ger Sheehan (17), Seamus Lee (24), 36.7 nett.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership offers are still available from the club. Full details from 056-7726699.

SUMMER: The weekly open summer series competition starts tomorrow (Thursday). Entry is €20 for visitors.

RATHDOWNEY

There was a great turnout for the first monthly medal competition of the year at Rathdowney GC over the weekend.

Results: 1 Joe Hennessy (15), 41pts; 2 Paud O’Reilly (15), 41pts; gross Tadgh Dooley (6), 31pts; 3 Tom Phelan (16), 39pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, March 30 & 31: 1 Kathleen Flynn (25), 37pts; 2 Norah Harte (20), 34pts.

Results, ladies competition, March 27: 1 Marie Phelan (26), 36pts; 2 Peggy Hennessy (19), 34pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, March 28: Cat A - 1 Marty O’Sullivan, 33pts; 2 Liam Coady, 26pts. Cat B - 1 Richard Mackey, 26pts; 2 Tom Doheny, 25pts.

LOTTO: The lotto jackpot is now €4,600.

BORRIS

Results, open seniors competition, Borris GC: 1 George Donohoe (14), 36pts; 2 Kieran Kelly (17), 35pts (L6); 3 Aidan Somers (19), 35pts (B9).

SINGLES: Results, open singles competition, March 30 & 31: 1 Joe Gorman (10), 64; 2 Paul Kielthy (14), 67 (B9); 3 Denis O’Neill (21), 67; 4 Michael Dundon (19), 69 (B9); 5 Jimmy Conran (12), 69 (B9); 6 Louis Cosgrave (18), 69 (B9).

NINE: Results, Stephouse Hotel Friday nine-hole competition: 1 Kieran Kelly (17), 22pts; 2 Brendan Joyce (8), 20pts; 3 Pierce Healy (7), 19pts (L6).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 5, 10, 17, 21. Lucky dip (€20) winners: Sean Kerr, Padraig Coleman, Rose Caulfield. The jackpot is now €5,900.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.