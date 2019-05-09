Soccer: Kilkenny are all set for Oscar Traynor Trophy final

It’s destination Derdimus as the date has been announced for the final of this year’s Oscar Traynor Trophy.

The Kilkenny & District League will be hoping it’s second time lucky as they host Limerick in this year’s decider on Sunday, May 19. Under joint managers Jim Cashin and Jim Nugent the Cats also reached last year’s final but were beaten by Carlow in the decider.

Since then Kilkenny have come through a number of crunch games to book their place in the final. They roared past Wicklow with a 6-2 win, then bounced back from defeat to the AUL by seeing off Wexford 1-0 in a must-win game on the Kells Road.

The knockout stages brought them back to Dublin when they beat the Defence Forces in Crumlin before their toughest test and beat a strong Galway team littered with League of Ireland experience in the semi-final.

The Cats have had to shuffle their pack this term, bringing in players to replace the departed trio of Emmet Nugent, Paddy Cahill and Owen McCormack, but the strength of the squad has seen them come through all obstacles to get back into the final of the junior inter-league competition as they bid to end a 17-year wait for the title.